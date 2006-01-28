Quote

Noted tabla player Aloke Dutta taught Danny Carey much of his own tabla technique and other percussive lessons. He has joined Tool on stage to perform a second version of "Pushit" that can be heard on Salival.



I was giong to add Pushit live, but i wasn't sure if it was him or Aloke Dutta (tabla player) and found this on wikipedia:Listening to Three Words right now Fishy, sounds great mate, always wanted to learn the drums, but thought i wouldn't be co-ordinated enough, so went with the acoustic guitar instead lol. Certainly no genius on a guitar tho either lol, but nothin like takin an acoustic anywhere with you and strummin away Oh, i did have a set of bongo drums, but again, no talent for the skin beating unfortunately.If you want to pm me your email fishy, i'll send you a tool track or two.