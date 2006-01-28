« previous next »
Fishyneil

Re: Drummers rated by: FishyNeil!?!?
« Reply #25 on: Jan 28, 2006, 01:22 PM »
Quote from: Bailey on Jan 27, 2006, 06:42 PM

EDIT, Neil mate, i'd be interested in what your honest opinion of Danny Carey is, i don't know too many drummers.

Danny Carey from Tool? Post some links or send me some stuff you like and I can better form an opinion. Did you ever check out any of my stuff? Not too fancy because it would have been inappropriate.

http://newmusiccanada.com/genres/artist.cfm?Band_Id=7911

Check out "Three Words" and "The one that she needs".

Fishy
"So why would you care
To get out of this place
You and me and all our friends
Such a happy human race"

TPB FAQ's... http://www.trailerparkboys.org/forums/index.php?topic=6806.0

Bailey

Re: Drummers rated by: FishyNeil!?!?
« Reply #26 on: Jan 28, 2006, 08:22 PM »
Quote from: fishyneil on Jan 28, 2006, 01:22 PM
Quote from: Bailey on Jan 27, 2006, 06:42 PM

EDIT, Neil mate, i'd be interested in what your honest opinion of Danny Carey is, i don't know too many drummers.

Danny Carey from Tool? Post some links or send me some stuff you like and I can better form an opinion. Did you ever check out any of my stuff? Not too fancy because it would have been inappropriate.

http://newmusiccanada.com/genres/artist.cfm?Band_Id=7911

Check out "Three Words" and "The one that she needs".

Fishy

Cool, i'll check that out now, i'm not sure i'd know what to send you that would be a good example, i'll have a look, meanwhile any recommendations from any other tool fans on what would be a good danny carey example?  The grudge from lateralus?
4bz

Re: Drummers rated by: FishyNeil!?!?
« Reply #27 on: Jan 28, 2006, 10:00 PM »
Check out Pushit and Aenima from the album Aenima and The Grudge (good call Bailey) and Reflection from Lateralus

Bottom from Undertow is cool too... lotsa little stuff going on in that tune..
Rebel Reviewer Dot Com

Bailey

Re: Drummers rated by: FishyNeil!?!?
« Reply #28 on: Jan 28, 2006, 10:49 PM »
I was giong to add Pushit live, but i wasn't sure if it was him or Aloke Dutta (tabla player) and found this on wikipedia:   
Quote
Noted tabla player Aloke Dutta taught Danny Carey much of his own tabla technique and other percussive lessons. He has joined Tool on stage to perform a second version of "Pushit" that can be heard on Salival.


Listening to Three Words right now Fishy, sounds great mate, always wanted to learn the drums, but thought i wouldn't be co-ordinated enough, so went with the acoustic guitar instead lol.  Certainly no genius on a guitar tho either lol, but nothin like takin an acoustic anywhere with you and strummin away  Oh, i did have a set of bongo drums, but again, no talent for the skin beating unfortunately.  :lol:

If you want to pm me your email fishy, i'll send you a tool track or two.
Reveen The Impossiblist

Re: Drummers rated by: FishyNeil!?!?
« Reply #29 on: Jan 31, 2006, 09:26 AM »
I can hit the high-hat and the snare to make a catchy little beat, but slow down - throw that bass drum into the fray and it's all over.  I can beat a mean kettle drum and snare and get some Lars Enter Sandman beat goin'!  What I lack in talent I make up with my recognition of talent.  If you are a drummer, download some bootlegs of Danny Carey at some Tool concerts - that guy is off the chart, he is that good.  Neil Peart is still in a class all of his own though!  I can't wait for the new Tool album. 

P.S.  Great pic of Maynard on stage - F'in Rock and/or Roll!

 :rockband: :whip:
Brandt: You never went to college...

The Dude: Oh, no I did, but I spent most of my time occupying various administration buildings... smoking a lot of thai stick... breaking into the ROTC... and bowling. To tell you the truth Brandt, I don't remember most of it.

FireRetarded

Re: Drummers rated by: FishyNeil!?!?
« Reply #30 on: Feb 01, 2006, 05:53 AM »
Where would Bill Ward from the original line-up of Sabbath rank in there? I know that he probably would not pull something crazy like Bonham's "Moby Dick" but some stuff he did on the first four albums peeled the paint big time for me.

Djet3k, your Spinal Tap analogy made me laugh out loud  :lol:

----------------------------------------------------------------------
"So what happened to your first drummer?"

-Uh, he died...
-Yes it was a horrible accident

"What happened?"

-Well, he choked on vomit...
-Problem is that we don't know whose vomit it was
-Yeah... they can't really dust for vomit, you see...
---------------------------------------------------------------------
Man, that movie was good :)
I'm not givin' anyone a facken "R"

Bailey

Re: Drummers rated by: FishyNeil!?!?
« Reply #31 on: Feb 03, 2006, 05:31 AM »
Also Scott Murray (RIP) from 28 Days, died in a car accident in 2001, shortly after releasing the upstyledown album.  Love his style, checkout Song For Jasmine from Upstyledown.
misfit_ramone_TylerCat

Re: Drummers rated by: FishyNeil!?!?
« Reply #32 on: Feb 07, 2006, 04:20 PM »
2 best drummers ever: flo maunier from Crytopsy and Jayson Sherlock from Mortfication,paramecium and Horde. dont kno how many people here like death,doom and black metal but these drumemrs are inssnaley fast!! listen to Horde's Hellig usvart or Crytopsys Once Was Not and see what i mean
We All Live In Fear Of Something
We All Dissappear Like Nothing
We All Live in Fear Of Something
We All Are Equal Less Than Nothing
-demon hunter

misfit_ramone_TylerCat

Re: Drummers rated by: FishyNeil!?!?
« Reply #33 on: Feb 07, 2006, 04:21 PM »
their very influential when it comes to my death metal project im currentyl doing
We All Live In Fear Of Something
We All Dissappear Like Nothing
We All Live in Fear Of Something
We All Are Equal Less Than Nothing
-demon hunter

J to the R-O-C

Re: Drummers rated by: FishyNeil!?!?
« Reply #34 on: Feb 07, 2006, 05:10 PM »
here are the best drummers i have heard or seen, in no particular order

Elvin Jones (John Coltrane, others)
Terry Bozzio (Frank Zappa, others)
Phillip "Fish" Fisher (Fishbone, others)
Claude Coleman (Ween)
Jim Gering (The Illuminati)
Neil Peart (Rush)
"Anybody who wants religion is welcome to it as far as I'm concerned, I support your right to enjoy it. However, I would appreciate it if you exhibited more respect for the rights of those people who do not wish to share your dogma, rapture or necrodestination." - Frank Zappa

Reveen The Impossiblist

Re: Drummers rated by: FishyNeil!?!?
« Reply #35 on: Feb 15, 2006, 12:23 PM »
Awesome collection of Rush pictures.  While we are on the subject of drummers, check out the link to the Neil Peart section:

http://www.rusharchive.com/default.aspx?c=1&s=2

Fack, he's good!



Brandt: You never went to college...

The Dude: Oh, no I did, but I spent most of my time occupying various administration buildings... smoking a lot of thai stick... breaking into the ROTC... and bowling. To tell you the truth Brandt, I don't remember most of it.

bajjer

Re: Drummers rated by: FishyNeil!?!?
« Reply #36 on: Apr 22, 2014, 07:25 PM »
Dave Weckl: Montreal Drumfest 2012
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WCOP7dPlDtw

Request critique by Fishy?
bajjer

Re: Drummers rated by: FishyNeil!?!?
« Reply #37 on: Apr 22, 2014, 07:43 PM »
Tony Royster Jr. crazy metronome practice with the TD-30.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Yh8PATuI_NU
bajjer

Re: Drummers rated by: FishyNeil!?!?
« Reply #38 on: Apr 22, 2014, 07:56 PM »
Dave Weckl, Vinnie Colaiuta & Steve Gadd - Drum Solo
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VUF8aRodecM
cinthb

Re: Drummers rated by: FishyNeil!?!?
« Reply #39 on: Apr 23, 2014, 07:33 PM »
Fishyneil,

Can we get an opinion of Bill Bruford?

(the Yes years, I just never got into King Crimson)
moncton velvet smooth

Re: Drummers rated by: FishyNeil!?!?
« Reply #40 on: Apr 23, 2014, 11:18 PM »
 How about Ginger Baker, FishyNeil? Where does he rate?
  That documentary about him, I think it's called Beware Mr. Baker is great. What a crazy guy.
And Shitrock's in the cradle and J-Roc's hoes
  Little Bobandy and the way that she goes
When ya get outta jail, son? Dad, I don't know when
 But we'll get drunk and eat chicken fingers then, Dad.
 We'll get drunk and eat chicken fingers then

shake

Re: Drummers rated by: FishyNeil!?!?
« Reply #41 on: Sep 25, 2015, 09:58 PM »
I'm in the Bonham camp, I have always thought he was the best.  He was the heavyweight champ of the lot with his "trees", the biggest sticks in the business, pounding on the drums.  Anyway here's a good article about him, on the anniversary of his untimely death.  The proof is in the pudding, whatever that means.  Mmmm pudding.

http://www.vh1.com/news/209488/john-bonham-most-epic-drum-moments/

bajjer

Re: Drummers rated by: FishyNeil!?!?
« Reply #42 on: Jan 24, 2018, 08:39 PM »
"Tim Alexander - Chicago Drum Clinic"
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=H8QpVMyENls
shake

Re: Drummers rated by: FishyNeil!?!?
« Reply #43 on: Jun 18, 2018, 10:12 PM »
This is pretty cool

https://www.facebook.com/CBCMusic/videos/1903234689732644/

when it comes up on Facebook you have to click the black screen to get it to go.
bajjer

Re: Drummers rated by: FishyNeil!?!?
« Reply #44 on: Aug 06, 2018, 09:09 AM »
"Brian "Brain" Mantia: Buying Crappy Drumset"
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tF5tSTxyahg
bajjer

Re: Drummers rated by: FishyNeil!?!?
« Reply #45 on: Aug 06, 2018, 09:16 AM »
"Bryan "Brain" Mantia, Vic Firth Spotlight Interview"
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=D2cb_COp6lY
