Where would Bill Ward from the original line-up of Sabbath rank in there? I know that he probably would not pull something crazy like Bonham's "Moby Dick" but some stuff he did on the first four albums peeled the paint big time for me.
Djet3k, your Spinal Tap analogy made me laugh out loud
----------------------------------------------------------------------"So what happened to your first drummer?"
-Uh, he died...
-Yes it was a horrible accident"What happened?"
-Well, he choked on vomit...
-Problem is that we don't know whose vomit it was
-Yeah... they can't really dust for vomit, you see...
---------------------------------------------------------------------
Man, that movie was good