I been watching Derek. It's really good! I just finished the 4th ep and it was amazing. By far my fave so far. It's a funny, awkward, poignant show.

And Shitrock's in the cradle and J-Roc's hoes

Little Bobandy and the way that she goes

When ya get outta jail, son? Dad, I don't know when

But we'll get drunk and eat chicken fingers then, Dad.

We'll get drunk and eat chicken fingers then