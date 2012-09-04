I believe I found THE LAST SHOT on Youtube for a very brief period quite a while back, when there was a lot more Youtube bootlegging. THE CART BOY was floating around too for a while there. I think CART BOY is the better of the two, the first blueprints of TPB. The shootout scenes from the show's debut ep are from THE LAST SHOT -- Pat Roach is in it, though not as Randy. He's in that opening shot of GUN OUT OF MY TRAILER PARK too. But I suppose everybody knows these things. Still, fun to talk about. I'm pretty sure THE LAST SHOT is considered the TPB pilot, however, as it was the short that got them their production deal. If there's yet another prototypical TPB short, I'd like to see it. I haven't heard of this thing called LIQUOR STORE at all. I wonder if Clatty still owns those early films, or if the boys bought them along with everything else. I guess if he's tweaking the sound, he must still control the masters.