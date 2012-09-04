« previous next »
Author Topic: One Last Shot and TPB pilot movie

Noam Sayin

Re: One Last Shot and TPB pilot movie
Reply #50 on: Sep 04, 2012, 06:50 AM
Quote from: moncton velvet smooth on Sep 03, 2012, 10:29 PM
Priorities? Somebody needs to tell MR. Clattenburg that some of us have nothing better to do than watch One Last Shot!  :)

Some?
"Barb, yer scalloped potatoes are fucked!"

Toruk Makto

Re: One Last Shot and TPB pilot movie
Reply #51 on: Sep 08, 2012, 10:29 AM
Hi guys, new to the forum, watched the entire series/films and specials twice over the past few month and I have to say, Trailer Park Boys is just awesome. Today I discovered 'Cart Boy'  and watched a 9 minute video of it on YouTube, is this the entirety of Cart Boy?

Cheers guys!
'Fuckin way she goes' - Ray

'131 proof bud straight up, I'm fuckin wasted' - Jim Lahey

Fishyneil

Re: One Last Shot and TPB pilot movie
Reply #52 on: Sep 08, 2012, 10:36 AM
That's it. It was more of a skit than anything else.
More info and discusssion here...http://www.trailerparkboys.org/forums/index.php?topic=177.0
Fishy
"So why would you care
To get out of this place
You and me and all our friends
Such a happy human race"

TPB FAQ's... http://www.trailerparkboys.org/forums/index.php?topic=6806.0

Toruk Makto

Re: One Last Shot and TPB pilot movie
Reply #53 on: Sep 08, 2012, 10:43 AM
Ah, cheers man!  :) Now that I have basically watched everything to do with TPB, I thought it was only right to sign up on here and join in with the discussion  :julian: :bubs: :ricky:
'Fuckin way she goes' - Ray

'131 proof bud straight up, I'm fuckin wasted' - Jim Lahey

Fishyneil

Re: One Last Shot and TPB pilot movie
Reply #54 on: Sep 08, 2012, 10:45 AM
This is definitely the place for all TPB stuff. We've got a new movie being filmed very soon and we'll have as much (or more) info than any other place on the net.
Fishy
"So why would you care
To get out of this place
You and me and all our friends
Such a happy human race"

TPB FAQ's... http://www.trailerparkboys.org/forums/index.php?topic=6806.0

Toruk Makto

Re: One Last Shot and TPB pilot movie
Reply #55 on: Sep 08, 2012, 10:49 AM
Cool! Really looking forward to the new movie  :D
'Fuckin way she goes' - Ray

'131 proof bud straight up, I'm fuckin wasted' - Jim Lahey

Fishyneil

Re: One Last Shot and TPB pilot movie
Reply #56 on: Sep 08, 2012, 10:52 AM
"So why would you care
To get out of this place
You and me and all our friends
Such a happy human race"

TPB FAQ's... http://www.trailerparkboys.org/forums/index.php?topic=6806.0

iamwhatiseem

Re: One Last Shot and TPB pilot movie
Reply #57 on: Sep 08, 2012, 10:58 AM
Welcome Toruk...new to the ORG as well.
Have you watched the bloopers? Good stuff there...also have you watched "Hearts of Dartmouth"?
This special is as good as it gets when you want to know the story of the series. Interviews with Mike C, the producers, network folks...the film crew etc.
"What's an aplitude test?"
"It's a suitability test Ricky"
"Ok...I'll wear a suit if I have to...I don't care"

Toruk Makto

Re: One Last Shot and TPB pilot movie
Reply #58 on: Sep 08, 2012, 11:09 AM
Going through the bloopers now actually mate haha! I will check that out too man  :D
'Fuckin way she goes' - Ray

'131 proof bud straight up, I'm fuckin wasted' - Jim Lahey

fletcherrhoden

Re: One Last Shot and TPB pilot movie
Reply #59 on: Sep 15, 2012, 12:31 AM
Grab what you can -- those clips get pulled fast!
Noam Sayin

Re: One Last Shot and TPB pilot movie
Reply #60 on: Sep 15, 2012, 08:27 AM
Quote from: iamwhatiseem on Sep 08, 2012, 10:58 AM
Welcome Toruk...new to the ORG as well.
Have you watched the bloopers?

Were these released on DVD or are they youtube only? I wish I could get them.
"Barb, yer scalloped potatoes are fucked!"

Fishyneil

Re: One Last Shot and TPB pilot movie
Reply #61 on: Sep 15, 2012, 08:28 AM
They were on the DVDs.
Fishy
"So why would you care
To get out of this place
You and me and all our friends
Such a happy human race"

TPB FAQ's... http://www.trailerparkboys.org/forums/index.php?topic=6806.0

Noam Sayin

Re: One Last Shot and TPB pilot movie
Reply #62 on: Sep 15, 2012, 08:40 AM
Quote from: Fishyneil on Sep 15, 2012, 08:28 AM
They were on the DVDs.
Fishy

Thanks, do you know if they made it into the Cheeseburger Locker Edition of the complete series? I am thinking of grabbing that one.
"Barb, yer scalloped potatoes are fucked!"

Fishyneil

Re: One Last Shot and TPB pilot movie
Reply #63 on: Sep 15, 2012, 08:58 AM
I didn't buy that version but I would imagine they are the same DVDs as the ones individually sold. Maybe someone who purchaced the CLE can confirm for you.
Fishy
"So why would you care
To get out of this place
You and me and all our friends
Such a happy human race"

TPB FAQ's... http://www.trailerparkboys.org/forums/index.php?topic=6806.0

Noam Sayin

Re: One Last Shot and TPB pilot movie
Reply #64 on: Sep 15, 2012, 09:03 AM
Quote from: Fishyneil on Sep 15, 2012, 08:58 AM
I didn't buy that version but I would imagine they are the same DVDs as the ones individually sold. Maybe someone who purchaced the CLE can confirm for you.
Fishy

Ok, thanks!
"Barb, yer scalloped potatoes are fucked!"

SpoR

One Last Shot [1998]
Reply #65 on: Aug 26, 2014, 12:53 PM
http://www.trailerparkboys.org/forums/index.php/topic,329.50.html

I read through this old thread, has there been any update?

Does anyone even know the plot of it?

The 1999 B/W film is over an hour long and follows around Julian after talking to a psychic while him and Ricky kill animals. THIS IS NOT THE SAME MOVIE.

What's 'One last shot' about? Anyone got any other info on it, like runtime, a script, etc?
SpoR

Re: One Last Shot and TPB pilot movie
Reply #66 on: Aug 26, 2014, 12:54 PM
Quote from: Noam Sayin on Sep 15, 2012, 09:03 AM
Quote from: Fishyneil on Sep 15, 2012, 08:58 AM
I didn't buy that version but I would imagine they are the same DVDs as the ones individually sold. Maybe someone who purchaced the CLE can confirm for you.
Fishy

Ok, thanks!

I made a new thread http://www.trailerparkboys.org/forums/index.php/topic,11895.msg220302.html#msg220302

Any new information on this topic?
shake

Re: One Last Shot [1998]
Reply #67 on: Aug 26, 2014, 01:42 PM
Quote from: SpoR on Aug 26, 2014, 12:53 PM
http://www.trailerparkboys.org/forums/index.php/topic,329.50.html

I read through this old thread, has there been any update?

Does anyone even know the plot of it?

The 1999 B/W film is over an hour long and follows around Julian after talking to a psychic while him and Ricky kill animals. THIS IS NOT THE SAME MOVIE.

What's 'One last shot' about? Anyone got any other info on it, like runtime, a script, etc?

Hi SpoR   Unfortunately no updates about the release of One Last Shot yet.  No need to make new threads, when you posted in this one it becomes current again.  This way people can read what has already been said about it.   I merged your new thread back to this one, to avoid duplicate threads.
fletcherrhoden

Re: One Last Shot and TPB pilot movie
Reply #68 on: May 08, 2015, 11:16 PM
I've never heard of LIQUOR STORE, though I've seen THE LAST SHOT and the other early TPB shorts ... and I wrote a whole damn book about the show.  It keeps revealing treasures -- can't wait for S10!
shake

Re: One Last Shot and TPB pilot movie
Reply #69 on: May 09, 2015, 09:04 AM
Do you mean you saw the original B&W movie called Trailer Park Boys Fletcher, a lot of people think that was One Last Shot but it wasn't?

Anyway significant update here....


Quote from: Awesome Austin on Apr 11, 2015, 03:59 PM
So I chatted with Mike Smith via twitter about One Last Shot and he said that it will be on SwearNet to just stay tuned, I chatted with him yesterday. The link here is his reply to me. @MSmithBubbles's Tweet: https://twitter.com/MSmithBubbles/status/586615587088027648?s=09
DirtyLittleCheeseburger

Re: One Last Shot and TPB pilot movie
Reply #70 on: Jul 11, 2015, 08:46 AM
I saw the pilot for the first time. Some parts were really funny and some parts were not. I'm happy they went away from the killing animals thing, I'm a pet lover and I find nothing funny about that, just sad. Trevor acted really different, he had more of a backbone. Julian acted more like a thug. I thought Ricky and Lucy arguing was so funny. I also thought the name calling at the park was the funniest moments "Ravine Lives!!" "Patrick Swayze and Ravine", hilarious.
J-Roc raps about gangsters & guns, pimps & hos and Compton. The guy's not from Compton. He's a white kid from a trailer park. He should rap about what he really knows which is living in his mom's trailer eating peanut butter sandwiches.

DirtyLittleCheeseburger

Re: One Last Shot and TPB pilot movie
Reply #71 on: Jul 18, 2015, 11:41 AM
<iframe frameborder="0" width="480" height="270" src="//www.dailymotion.com/embed/video/xssi59" allowfullscreen></iframe>
<a href="http://www.dailymotion.com/video/xssi59_pilot-movie-1998-1-2_shortfilms" target="_blank">Pilot Movie, 1998 [1-2][/url] by <a href="http://www.dailymotion.com/TrailerParkVault" target="_blank">TrailerParkVault[/url]
J-Roc raps about gangsters & guns, pimps & hos and Compton. The guy's not from Compton. He's a white kid from a trailer park. He should rap about what he really knows which is living in his mom's trailer eating peanut butter sandwiches.

moncton velvet smooth

Re: One Last Shot and TPB pilot movie
Reply #72 on: Jul 18, 2015, 11:52 PM
Quote from: DirtyLittleCheeseburger on Jul 11, 2015, 08:46 AM
I saw the pilot for the first time. Some parts were really funny and some parts were not. I'm happy they went away from the killing animals thing, I'm a pet lover and I find nothing funny about that, just sad. Trevor acted really different, he had more of a backbone. Julian acted more like a thug. I thought Ricky and Lucy arguing was so funny. I also thought the name calling at the park was the funniest moments "Ravine Lives!!" "Patrick Swayze and Ravine", hilarious.
  yeah, pretty sordid stuff. That's one part of their lives Ricky and Julian will always have to hide from Bubbles!
And Shitrock's in the cradle and J-Roc's hoes
  Little Bobandy and the way that she goes
When ya get outta jail, son? Dad, I don't know when
 But we'll get drunk and eat chicken fingers then, Dad.
 We'll get drunk and eat chicken fingers then

fletcherrhoden

Re: One Last Shot and TPB pilot movie
« Reply #73 on: Dec 18, 2016, 02:31 AM »
I believe I found THE LAST SHOT on Youtube for a very brief period quite a while back, when there was a lot more Youtube bootlegging.  THE CART BOY was floating around too for a while there.  I think CART BOY is the better of the two, the first blueprints of TPB.  The shootout scenes from the show's debut ep are from THE LAST SHOT -- Pat Roach is in it, though not as Randy.  He's in that opening shot of GUN OUT OF MY TRAILER PARK too.  But I suppose everybody knows these things.  Still, fun to talk about.  I'm pretty sure THE LAST SHOT is considered the TPB pilot, however, as it was the short that got them their production deal.  If there's yet another prototypical TPB short, I'd like to see it.  I haven't heard of this thing called LIQUOR STORE at all.  I wonder if Clatty still owns those early films, or if the boys bought them along with everything else.  I guess if he's tweaking the sound, he must still control the masters.
shake

Re: One Last Shot and TPB pilot movie
« Reply #74 on: Dec 18, 2016, 08:38 AM »
No the black and white movie, called Trailer Park Boys, was the original movie the boys made for the Atlantic Film Festival in 99.  The scenes you are talking about are from that movie, not One Last Shot.  That original black and white movie was what Barrie Dunn saw and convinced Clattenburg to make it into a tv series.  Still no word on the release of One Last Shot.
