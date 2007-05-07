« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 3 4 5 [6]   Go Down
Share this topic on Del.icio.usShare this topic on FacebookShare this topic on MySpaceShare this topic on StumbleUponShare this topic on TwitterShare this topic on Google buzz

Author Topic: Worst Movie  (Read 30311 times)

0 Members and 1 Guest are viewing this topic.

Jdub

  • *
  • Posts: 1479
  • Gender: Female
  • Location: Canuck in Melbourne
  • Joined:Nov 2005
    • Offline
Re: Worst Movie
« Reply #125 on: May 07, 2007, 11:13 PM »
Quote from: stonemaster on May 07, 2007, 10:35 PM
anything with Tom Cruise. :6paper:

I heartily agree.
Logged

shake

  • *
  • Posts: 9770
  • Gender: Male
  • Location: Cape Bretoner now living in Ottawa
  • Joined:Jun 2004
    • Offline
Re: Worst Movie
« Reply #126 on: May 07, 2007, 11:19 PM »
I don't know I liked 'Interview With The Vampire' and of course 'A Few Good Mongoose'. 
Logged

Jarska

  • *
  • Posts: 766
  • Gender: Male
  • Location: Finland
  • Joined:Feb 2007
    • Offline
Re: Worst Movie
« Reply #127 on: May 08, 2007, 02:09 AM »
Casino Royale, of course  :)
Logged
"Holy fuck, purple squirrels!"

Djet3k

  • *
  • Posts: 5048
  • Gender: Male
  • Location: Belgium D-light
  • Joined:Jun 2004
    • My Myspace
    • Offline
Re: Worst Movie
« Reply #128 on: May 08, 2007, 12:55 PM »
final destination 1.2.3?
i know what you did last summers..?
Logged
"Fuck, fuck, fuck, / Mother, mother fuck, / Mother, mother fuck, fuck / Mother fuck, mother fuck, / Noich noich noich, / 1, 2, 1, 2, 3, 4, / Noich, noich noich / Smokin' weed, smokin' wizz, / Doin' coke, drinkin' beers, / Drinkin' beers, beers, beers, / Rollin' fattys, smokin' blunts, / Who smokes the blunts? / We smoke the blunts."

"Just remember when you control the mail you control....information!"

StoneChimes

  • *
  • Posts: 1635
  • Gender: Male
  • Joined:Aug 2005
    • Offline
Re: Worst Movie
« Reply #129 on: May 08, 2007, 07:09 PM »
Quote from: shake on May 07, 2007, 11:19 PM
I don't know I liked 'Interview With The Vampire' and of course 'A Few Good Mongoose'. 

Didn't you tell me once that 'Cocktail' was one of your favourite movies?  ;)

"Stick with me mongoose, I'll make you a star"
Logged
“It’s funny that pirates were always going around searching for treasure, and they never realized that the real treasure was the fond memories they were creating.”
—Deep Thoughts by Jack Handey

shake

  • *
  • Posts: 9770
  • Gender: Male
  • Location: Cape Bretoner now living in Ottawa
  • Joined:Jun 2004
    • Offline
Re: Worst Movie
« Reply #130 on: May 08, 2007, 07:29 PM »
Quote from: StoneChimes on May 08, 2007, 07:09 PM
Quote from: shake on May 07, 2007, 11:19 PM
I don't know I liked 'Interview With The Vampire' and of course 'A Few Good Mongoose'. 

Didn't you tell me once that 'Cocktail' was one of your favourite movies?  ;)

"Stick with me mongoose, I'll make you a star"

No I don't recall telling you that, but then again I may have been drinking.   Perhaps I was going on about my favorite cocktail?  Come to think of it The Color of Mongoose, er Money, wasn't bad either.
Logged

Cheese_Burgers78

  • *
  • Posts: 125
  • Gender: Female
  • Location: If not here , somewhere else :D
  • Joined:Aug 2013
    • Offline
Re: Worst Movie
« Reply #131 on: Sep 17, 2013, 11:39 AM »
Killer Klowns From Outer Space .

I just could NOT watch the whole thing . It was terrible . I only put up with it as long as I did because I was a fan of John Vernon . But geez , after awhile not even he could save it .
Logged
" 30 days , boys . 30 sexy days , Julian . Sexy "

Fuckinnicekitty

  • *
  • Posts: 5
  • Gender: Female
  • Location: Greater Manchester, UK
  • Joined:Dec 2015
    • House of Sharkey
    • Offline
Re: Worst Movie
« Reply #132 on: Dec 12, 2015, 03:39 PM »
The Island, and Julie and Julia.
Logged
like a family of foxes and they're glowering at some soap, like a badger in a hair net throwing sparklers at the Pope.

moncton velvet smooth

  • *
  • Posts: 711
  • Gender: Male
  • Location: Detroit Broke as Fuck City, Baby!
  • Joined:Aug 2011
    • Offline
Re: Worst Movie
« Reply #133 on: Dec 12, 2015, 10:40 PM »
Moulin Rouge
Logged
And Shitrock's in the cradle and J-Roc's hoes
  Little Bobandy and the way that she goes
When ya get outta jail, son? Dad, I don't know when
 But we'll get drunk and eat chicken fingers then, Dad.
 We'll get drunk and eat chicken fingers then

Maroona

  • *
  • Posts: 9
  • Joined:Jun 2016
    • Offline
Re: Worst Movie
« Reply #134 on: Jun 14, 2016, 04:35 PM »
Hmmmm I'd mention The Cutting Room. http://viooz.as/1253-the-cutting-room-2015.html
A pretty stupid plot and nothing special at all. I also didn't like 100 Degrees Below Zero (2013), Disaster Movie (2008) and some others i recently watched!
Logged

gabety

  • *
  • Posts: 281
  • Gender: Male
  • Location: Robinson, Illinois
  • Joined:Nov 2010
    • Offline
Re: Worst Movie
« Reply #135 on: Jun 14, 2016, 09:00 PM »
Caddyshack II and right along side of it, Beverly Hills Cop III.  Not sure which is really worse.
Logged
Ho Ho's and Ding Dongs are not the same thing!

JesusMurphy

  • *
  • Posts: 5
  • Gender: Male
  • Location: Colorado Springs, CO USA
  • Joined:Apr 2016
    • Offline
Re: Worst Movie
« Reply #136 on: Jul 17, 2016, 03:02 PM »
Battlefield Earth comes to mind. 
Logged
"that whore blows and we all look like those blue, bald-headed dicks that beat the drums."

trum

  • *
  • Posts: 1
  • Joined:Sep 2017
    • Offline
Re: Worst Movie
« Reply #137 on: Sep 12, 2017, 04:09 AM »
Logged

Tila

  • *
  • Posts: 3
  • Joined:Jun 2017
    • Offline
Re: Worst Movie
« Reply #138 on: Oct 21, 2017, 03:51 AM »
Kingsman 2
Logged
Pages: 1 2 3 4 5 [6]   Go Up
« previous next »
 