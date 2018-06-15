« previous next »
So many wonderful scenes filmed right here:
Google Maps location:
*It does not want to parse correctly so just copy the 2 lines as one and paste into browser. Its a Street View of the Parks Entrance with gate, etc. You'll see and go: Oh Yea...*

https://www.google.com/maps/@45.3803326,-63.2636294,3a,51.4y,269.87h,84.72t/data=!3m6!1e1!3m4!1sDo1Jcwpiet5MHG1DoOP7Uw!2e0!7i13312!8i6656?hl=en&authuser=0

The second trailer on the right, white with dark brown trim, that's Jim and Barbs trailer in Season 9.

Bible Hill Estates.
I find myself going back to this on many occasions while watching seasons 8-10.
Maybe even others, not sure.

Still shot of street view added.

Re: So many wonderful scenes filmed right here:
Neat!
