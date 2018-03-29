Meh, I’m not impressed so far.



Without getting into in depth critique (I’ve still got two episodes to watch) I’ve found this season a bit hard going. I usually binge watch them in the first few days but I can’t bear it this time. It seems the same as the last 4 seasons, moments of brilliance amongst hours of bullshit.



I liked the scene where Ricky was eating cat treats, it looked ad-libbed and was genuinely funny, but then it’s back to the shouting and over dressed sets. Nothing else much stands out in my mind. Good to see John Dunsworth one more time. He’ll be missed.



I have a lot of respect for the boys, resurrecting the show, and they’re clearly talented at playing their characters, but they can’t write comedy for shit! Seriously, they need to get some writers in and a better director.



Did you notice how the season 12 release on Netflix was decidedly more low key than previous seasons? I can only imagine viewership has taken a tumble.



I agree, get a director and some writers, make them watch seasons 1-7 and tell them “make us more like that”