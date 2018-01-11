« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down
Share this topic on Del.icio.usShare this topic on FacebookShare this topic on MySpaceShare this topic on StumbleUponShare this topic on TwitterShare this topic on Google buzz

Author Topic: Would like information on Meet and Greets with the boys!  (Read 491 times)

0 Members and 1 Guest are viewing this topic.

melissamueller

  • *
  • Posts: 1
  • Joined:Jan 2018
    • Offline
Would like information on Meet and Greets with the boys!
« on: Jan 11, 2018, 10:24 PM »
Hi there! I am new to the group! My boyfriend and I are huge TPB fans and I am taking him to the show in Vancouver in April for his birthday. I would love to surprise him with some meet and greet tickets. I am been reading that they sell the meet and greet tickets at the merchandise booth before the show however I don't know if that's still how they do it as most of the posts that mention that are from 2012, 2013ish. Anyone know if that's still how they sell them? Have they done meet and greets at the Queen Elizabeth Theatre in the past? Any info would be appreciated. Thank you!!!
Logged

gabety

  • *
  • Posts: 286
  • Gender: Male
  • Location: Robinson, Illinois
  • Joined:Nov 2010
    • Offline
Re: Would like information on Meet and Greets with the boys!
« Reply #1 on: Apr 24, 2018, 09:12 PM »
I don't know if that's how they still do it but I would be aware of that.  Get in line early if there is one.  I've been and people didn't know and there was a limited number available.  Good Luck, they are great people to meet.
Logged
Ho Ho's and Ding Dongs are not the same thing!
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 