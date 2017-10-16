It is still very sensitive to have lost JFD. But instead of projecting into the future of the series, the next season of which I believe has already been shot and is now being edited (I'm already on record about that) I wonder how the boys will handle this on their current tour. Weren't Lahey and Randy going to travel with them and do satellite shows in other, smaller venues? What's gonna happen to Randy? How will the boys and the crowd acknowledge our mutual loss without sacrificing the good-time vibe of their show? I suggest bringing Randy out and turning the show into a cheer-up for him, and for everyone else -- let him run the show and serve cheeseburgers and run up and down the aisles the way he does around Sunnyvale. I dunno. Wish I could see them in LA this December, but I'll be in Portland, OR on business. Sucks. But they're gonna have to face it on stage somehow, and I mean TONIGHT. Anybody have an insight into this? Sucks that JFD's off to parts unknown -- fuckin' rights, buddy. Lahey, hard as fuck!