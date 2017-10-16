So sad to say goodbye to a man who, by all accounts, was beloved and sweet, a decent and loving man. It was clear to see that he loved being on TPB, that life was his friend, and I'm glad that he enjoyed so many of the good things in life. Great actor and the creator of perhaps the greatest drunk in comic history! Imagine beating out WC Fields! My heart goes out to his family, friends, and fans. Also, I gotta say, I FEEL BADLY FOR PAT ROACH. That guy gets no love in the TPB universe, but he's gotta be reeling from this. Who else worked as closely with JFD? Every season, every movie, every tour, those two were connected at the hip, and there surely was a very strong emotional bond between them, it's obvious. Sorry, bud.