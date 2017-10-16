« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down
Share this topic on Del.icio.usShare this topic on FacebookShare this topic on MySpaceShare this topic on StumbleUponShare this topic on TwitterShare this topic on Google buzz

Author Topic: RIP - A Place to Pay Your Respect For John Dunsworth  (Read 1518 times)

0 Members and 1 Guest are viewing this topic.

moncton velvet smooth

  • *
  • Posts: 711
  • Gender: Male
  • Location: Detroit Broke as Fuck City, Baby!
  • Joined:Aug 2011
    • Offline
RIP - A Place to Pay Your Respect For John Dunsworth
« on: Oct 16, 2017, 05:44 PM »
https://youtu.be/tHQNI99rgU0 oh, man, boys, not John Dunsworth! This is a rough one.
Logged
And Shitrock's in the cradle and J-Roc's hoes
  Little Bobandy and the way that she goes
When ya get outta jail, son? Dad, I don't know when
 But we'll get drunk and eat chicken fingers then, Dad.
 We'll get drunk and eat chicken fingers then

ghostintheguitar

  • *
  • Posts: 1
  • Joined:Oct 2017
    • Offline
John Dunsworth
« Reply #1 on: Oct 16, 2017, 05:55 PM »
I'm so sad to hear about John passing away. There was something about him that gave the show such a human kind of feel for the lack of a better description. I'm not sure if it was the vulnerability that Layhe always seemed to have on one level or that you knew that deep down Layhe was a good person at least in principal. I'm sure that came from John, he seemed like an honest kind person... someone who could show the good in someone as fucked up as Layhe. Sympathies go out to his family and his friends as i'm sure they all looked at him as family.

Rest in peace and thank you for everything John
Logged

shake

  • *
  • Posts: 9770
  • Gender: Male
  • Location: Cape Bretoner now living in Ottawa
  • Joined:Jun 2004
    • Offline
Re: RIP - A Place to Pay Your Respect For John Dunsworth
« Reply #2 on: Oct 16, 2017, 06:02 PM »
Terrible news!  He was such a good man, he contributed so much to his community, he will be missed.  He was always so nice to us fans that were lucky enough to meet him.

http://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/nova-scotia/john-dunsworth-beloved-actor-best-known-as-mr-lahey-has-died-1.4357370
Logged

DavidB_Bubbles

  • *
  • Posts: 5953
  • Gender: Male
  • Location: Hiding in my shed from a Samsquanch Monster, Salem, Oregon, U.S.A.
  • Joined:Jun 2005
    • Offline
Re: RIP - A Place to Pay Your Respect For John Dunsworth
« Reply #3 on: Oct 16, 2017, 06:11 PM »
Well that is shitty news. Rest in Peace John Dunsworth. Thanks for the many years of laughs and entertainment.  :(
Logged

Raveen420

  • *
  • Posts: 87
  • Gender: Male
  • Location: Kitchener, Ontario
  • Joined:May 2007
    • Offline
Re: RIP - A Place to Pay Your Respect For John Dunsworth
« Reply #4 on: Oct 16, 2017, 06:21 PM »
As I said on another forum...

I'm absolutely gutted right now...... :( :( :(

I've been a huge TPB fan ever since the season 2 premiere and I've seen them live 3 times (twice with Mr. Lahey and Randy).

R.I.P. to the greatest drunk in TV character history.

You will always be the liquor.
Logged

cinthb

  • *
  • Posts: 911
  • Location: Location: Location
  • Joined:Apr 2011
    • Offline
Mr Lahey eternally
« Reply #5 on: Oct 16, 2017, 07:31 PM »
Thanks John,  We love your work, now and forever

R.I.P. Mr. Dunsworth

Propane propane   ...Amen
Logged

gabety

  • *
  • Posts: 281
  • Gender: Male
  • Location: Robinson, Illinois
  • Joined:Nov 2010
    • Offline
Re: RIP - A Place to Pay Your Respect For John Dunsworth
« Reply #6 on: Oct 16, 2017, 09:19 PM »
Saw Randy and Lahey back in February in Terre Haute, IN.  We have great photos and video from the meet and greet afterwards.  What a great person he was to us fans (not to leave out Randy).   
Logged
Ho Ho's and Ding Dongs are not the same thing!

fletcherrhoden

  • *
  • Posts: 267
  • Joined:Jul 2012
    • Fletcher Rhoden
    • Offline
Re: RIP - A Place to Pay Your Respect For John Dunsworth
« Reply #7 on: Oct 17, 2017, 12:27 AM »
So sad to say goodbye to a man who, by all accounts, was beloved and sweet, a decent and loving man.  It was clear to see that he loved being on TPB, that life was his friend, and I'm glad that he enjoyed so many of the good things in life.  Great actor and the creator of perhaps the greatest drunk in comic history!  Imagine beating out WC Fields!  My heart goes out to his family, friends, and fans.  Also, I gotta say, I FEEL BADLY FOR PAT ROACH.  That guy gets no love in the TPB universe, but he's gotta be reeling from this.  Who else worked as closely with JFD?  Every season, every movie, every tour, those two were connected at the hip, and there surely was a very strong emotional bond between them, it's obvious.  Sorry, bud.
Logged

Mitch Lahey

  • *
  • Posts: 1616
  • Gender: Male
  • Location: Catalina Island, CA
  • Joined:Jan 2006
    • NASA Marshall Space Flight Center
    • Offline
Re: RIP - A Place to Pay Your Respect For John Dunsworth
« Reply #8 on: Oct 17, 2017, 02:26 AM »
There are really no words in the english lexicabulary can truly describe the awesometitude and impactability of this beautifulious soul, well maybe just one word: Legendary. You will be missed good sir!
Logged
-Mitch Dolphin (I work for Cyrus now)

"Hey everybody, there's a shitcloud comin'! Run for your lives!" -Randy Quaid in Kingpin

jtotheROCfan

  • *
  • Posts: 13
  • Joined:Apr 2016
    • Offline
Re: RIP - A Place to Pay Your Respect For John Dunsworth
« Reply #9 on: Oct 17, 2017, 04:49 AM »
Devastating news, what a loss. A cornerstone of TPB, and by all accounts one of life's good guys. John set the gold standard for drunk trailer park supervision. Raising a glass to you tonight Mr Lahey. x
Logged

shit_doug

  • *
  • Posts: 3
  • Gender: Male
  • Location: Portland, OR
  • Joined:May 2013
    • Offline
Re: RIP - A Place to Pay Your Respect For John Dunsworth
« Reply #10 on: Oct 17, 2017, 11:52 AM »
RIP
Logged
Shit clocks tickin Bubbs

Moooo4me

  • *
  • Posts: 1
  • Joined:Oct 2017
    • Offline
Re: RIP - A Place to Pay Your Respect For John Dunsworth
« Reply #11 on: Oct 17, 2017, 03:53 PM »
genuinely upset by this. I've been marathoning the show since I heard last night with a whiskey in hand in honor of our fallen legend. Rest in Peace you magnificent drunken bastard
Logged

iamwhatiseem

  • *
  • Posts: 148
  • Joined:Sep 2012
    • Offline
Re: RIP - A Place to Pay Your Respect For John Dunsworth
« Reply #12 on: Oct 17, 2017, 04:14 PM »
Sad day, not just one of my favorite TV characters of all time - but clearly just an all around good man. I have my signed Shitictionary from him from a couple years back...I will treasure it more now.

   Going to spend the evening watching a few eps. of TPB and drink 3-4 beers....on a Tuesday!.... Good Night John Dunsworth, you made millions laugh and smile many, many times. WHat better accomplishment is there?
Logged
"What's an aplitude test?"
"It's a suitability test Ricky"
"Ok...I'll wear a suit if I have to...I don't care"

DavidB_Bubbles

  • *
  • Posts: 5953
  • Gender: Male
  • Location: Hiding in my shed from a Samsquanch Monster, Salem, Oregon, U.S.A.
  • Joined:Jun 2005
    • Offline
Re: RIP - A Place to Pay Your Respect For John Dunsworth
« Reply #13 on: Oct 17, 2017, 04:51 PM »
I came across a post one my facebook timeline from actress Emily Rose.. Aka Audrey Parker from the TV series Haven. Where John played the character Dave Teagues. If you haven't do so. Check it out. Good stuff.  The series is based on the Stephen King book series The Colorado Kid.

Quote
I was completely shocked when I heard the news yesterday. Life seems to be one shocking event after the next lately..... So much to process. John was an incredible actor, cast mate, proud father and friend. He epitomized the hard working, present, invested, joy-filled, child-like, talented, creative actor we all really hope to be. Every morning in the trailer he had jokes, questions, silly songs and just smiles all the way around. I feel incredibly blessed to have gotten to work with him for as long as I did, Nova Scotia’s heart is aching and everyone in our cast understands why. Miss you John, thank you for giving us YOU in the season of our lives where our paths crossed.
[/b]
Logged

Chaco #11

  • *
  • Posts: 1
  • Gender: Male
  • Joined:Oct 2017
    • Offline
Re: RIP - A Place to Pay Your Respect For John Dunsworth
« Reply #14 on: Oct 17, 2017, 11:33 PM »
He made the show what it is today. It will never be the same. I'll miss him a lot.
But he's flying high.
In his honor, I'm gonna rewatch the entire show with all the extra movies on Netflix.

Rest Easy John.
Love you bud.
Logged
"Just one more little Drinky-Poo." - Jim Lahey.

"Don't let the shithawks swoop down and get ya, Bubbles." - Jim Lahey

You will missed dearly John Dunsworth. Trailer Park Boys will never be the same without you. Fly high with the shithawks!

Rest Easy, Bud.
John Dunsworth April 12, 1946 - October 16, 2017

gabety

  • *
  • Posts: 281
  • Gender: Male
  • Location: Robinson, Illinois
  • Joined:Nov 2010
    • Offline
Re: RIP - A Place to Pay Your Respect For John Dunsworth
« Reply #15 on: Oct 18, 2017, 12:03 AM »
That's a good thing and what I and my friends will do at deer camp in November in the USA.  Every year we watched the TPB on DVD during camp. There will be a special commemoration for Mr. Dunsworth.
Logged
Ho Ho's and Ding Dongs are not the same thing!

meuste

  • *
  • Posts: 1
  • Gender: Male
  • Location: Illinois
  • Joined:Oct 2017
    • Offline
Re: RIP - A Place to Pay Your Respect For John Dunsworth
« Reply #16 on: Oct 19, 2017, 06:24 PM »
I signed up so I could pay my respects. A terrible loss and my heart goes out to his family and loved ones. A fine actor who lay motionless on that Milwaukee stage this summer, "dead drunk", for about 40 minutes and I swear he didn't move a muscle the whole time. The shit liner has sailed for the last time. Bon Voyage, Mr Lahey!
Logged

gabety

  • *
  • Posts: 281
  • Gender: Male
  • Location: Robinson, Illinois
  • Joined:Nov 2010
    • Offline
Re: RIP - A Place to Pay Your Respect For John Dunsworth
« Reply #17 on: Oct 19, 2017, 11:41 PM »
there were 5 irreplaceable members of the ensemble.  One is now gone.  I can't think how you would replace him or write him out of the show.  If this were the end of TPB I could understand it.  But I hope it's not.  I wish they could get Clattenburg  back into the fold.
Logged
Ho Ho's and Ding Dongs are not the same thing!

moncton velvet smooth

  • *
  • Posts: 711
  • Gender: Male
  • Location: Detroit Broke as Fuck City, Baby!
  • Joined:Aug 2011
    • Offline
Re: RIP - A Place to Pay Your Respect For John Dunsworth
« Reply #18 on: Oct 19, 2017, 11:49 PM »
Quote from: gabety on Oct 19, 2017, 11:41 PM
there were 5 irreplaceable members of the ensemble.  One is now gone.  I can't think how you would replace him or write him out of the show.  If this were the end of TPB I could understand it.  But I hope it's not.  I wish they could get Clattenburg  back into the fold.
.  I absolutely agree John Dunsworth is irreplaceable, but I think given Lahey's chronic, advanced stage alcoholism it's sadly all too easy to write him out of the show. How many times have we seen him drink and drive?  How about at the end of Countdown to Liquor Day when he falls it the pool dead drunk? With nobody there to pull him out Lahey might be a goner right there. Alcoholics die in all kinds of tragic, messed up ways. Or just something s mundane as a heart attack. If they go forward I see an awkward group hug of Randy with everybody but Julian crying.
   Sorry if it's too soon to be talking about the future of Lahey the character so soon after John Dunsworth's passing. I did shed some tears the other day after I found out. Such a huge loss.
Logged
And Shitrock's in the cradle and J-Roc's hoes
  Little Bobandy and the way that she goes
When ya get outta jail, son? Dad, I don't know when
 But we'll get drunk and eat chicken fingers then, Dad.
 We'll get drunk and eat chicken fingers then

fletcherrhoden

  • *
  • Posts: 267
  • Joined:Jul 2012
    • Fletcher Rhoden
    • Offline
Re: RIP - A Place to Pay Your Respect For John Dunsworth
« Reply #19 on: Oct 21, 2017, 03:00 AM »
It is still very sensitive to have lost JFD.  But instead of projecting into the future of the series, the next season of which I believe has already been shot and is now being edited (I'm already on record about that) I wonder how the boys will handle this on their current tour.  Weren't Lahey and Randy going to travel with them and do satellite shows in other, smaller venues?  What's gonna happen to Randy?  How will the boys and the crowd acknowledge our mutual loss without sacrificing the good-time vibe of their show?  I suggest bringing Randy out and turning the show into a cheer-up for him, and for everyone else -- let him run the show and serve cheeseburgers and run up and down the aisles the way he does around Sunnyvale.  I dunno.  Wish I could see them in LA this December, but I'll be in Portland, OR on business.  Sucks.  But they're gonna have to face it on stage somehow, and I mean TONIGHT. Anybody have an insight into this? Sucks that JFD's off to parts unknown -- fuckin' rights, buddy.  Lahey, hard as fuck!
Logged

Tila

  • *
  • Posts: 3
  • Joined:Jun 2017
    • Offline
Re: RIP - A Place to Pay Your Respect For John Dunsworth
« Reply #20 on: Oct 21, 2017, 03:49 AM »
Terrible news! RIP
Logged

moncton velvet smooth

  • *
  • Posts: 711
  • Gender: Male
  • Location: Detroit Broke as Fuck City, Baby!
  • Joined:Aug 2011
    • Offline
Re: RIP - A Place to Pay Your Respect For John Dunsworth
« Reply #21 on: Oct 21, 2017, 11:49 AM »
Quote from: fletcherrhoden on Oct 21, 2017, 03:00 AM
It is still very sensitive to have lost JFD.  But instead of projecting into the future of the series, the next season of which I believe has already been shot and is now being edited (I'm already on record about that) I wonder how the boys will handle this on their current tour.  Weren't Lahey and Randy going to travel with them and do satellite shows in other, smaller venues?  What's gonna happen to Randy?  How will the boys and the crowd acknowledge our mutual loss without sacrificing the good-time vibe of their show?  I suggest bringing Randy out and turning the show into a cheer-up for him, and for everyone else -- let him run the show and serve cheeseburgers and run up and down the aisles the way he does around Sunnyvale.  I dunno.  Wish I could see them in LA this December, but I'll be in Portland, OR on business.  Sucks.  But they're gonna have to face it on stage somehow, and I mean TONIGHT. Anybody have an insight into this? Sucks that JFD's off to parts unknown -- fuckin' rights, buddy.  Lahey, hard as fuck!
. One thing they could do would be to show a Best of Lahey video. Guaranteed standing ovation.
Logged
And Shitrock's in the cradle and J-Roc's hoes
  Little Bobandy and the way that she goes
When ya get outta jail, son? Dad, I don't know when
 But we'll get drunk and eat chicken fingers then, Dad.
 We'll get drunk and eat chicken fingers then
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 