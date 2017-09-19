« previous next »
Greasy Sunnyvale Fanacie Hockey League

Greasy Sunnyvale Fanacie Hockey League
« on: Sep 19, 2017, 10:26 PM »
https://hockey.fantasysports.yahoo.com/hockey/71671/invitation?key=11ea920a657b3c0c&ikey=bfbb60f8a8c054c2

It's that time of year again boys. Who want's to play some fuckin' Fanacie Hockey?

The Greasy Sunnyvale Hockey League
- no buy-in. Purely for TPB & hockey fans alike to talk shit and have some competitive fun.
- 16 teams max
- 25 player rosters (3C, 6W, 6D, 2G, 8 Bench)
- Head-to-Head format, 11 Stat Categories (G, A, +/-, PPP, PIM, HITS, SOG, W, GAA, SV%, SO)
- 4 Divisions (the Green Bastard, Bottle Kids, Conky, Piss Jugs), each division winner secures a top-playoff seed
- Top 8 teams qualify for post-season
- Shit Talking, TPB themed team names, drinking liqour and smoking dope strongly encouraged.

Draft is scheduled for this Sunday 9/24/17 at 6pm PDT. If necessary, draft will be postponed 1 week to Sunday 10/1/17 6pm PDT to fill open spots.

Click on link above to join.


 
