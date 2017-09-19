The Greasy Sunnyvale Hockey League

It's that time of year again boys. Who want's to play some fuckin' Fanacie Hockey?- no buy-in. Purely for TPB & hockey fans alike to talk shit and have some competitive fun.- 16 teams max- 25 player rosters (3C, 6W, 6D, 2G, 8 Bench)- Head-to-Head format, 11 Stat Categories (G, A, +/-, PPP, PIM, HITS, SOG, W, GAA, SV%, SO)- 4 Divisions (the Green Bastard, Bottle Kids, Conky, Piss Jugs), each division winner secures a top-playoff seed- Top 8 teams qualify for post-season- Shit Talking, TPB themed team names, drinking liqour and smoking dope strongly encouraged.Draft is scheduled for this Sunday 9/24/17 at 6pm PDT. If necessary, draft will be postponed 1 week to Sunday 10/1/17 6pm PDT to fill open spots.Click on link above to join.