Author Topic: The Green Bastard Life Size Cutout - Making one or Ordering  (Read 44 times)

superorange

The Green Bastard Life Size Cutout - Making one or Ordering
« on: Sep 19, 2017, 06:56 PM »
Hello,

I am throwing a St. Patricks Day event with a Trailer Park Boys theme. I just had a great idea to have people take pictures with the Green Bastard himself. I have been hunting for a head-to-toe picture of Bubbles to make a cardboard cut out but this may be the best I can find in good quality:
http://blog.swearnet.com/wp-content/uploads/2015/10/12080600_446917822162110_1027963322_n.jpg

I am looking to see if anyone has ever seen a cutout or a better picture to make one.

Any ideas appreciated!

Thank You!   :beermug:
