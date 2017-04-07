Agree, i really liked the Lobster scene, it seemed like he ad-libbed that scene,it didn't seem scripted like so much of it? it flowed really well and was genuinely funny.
Anyway, here goes...
I think the boys have upped their game somewhat, some definite improvements this season but still a way to go. I may go as far as to say that they have taken some of the feeback from here and Fb onboard??
Good points –
More mockumentary based like the old episodes, a definite plus.
Largely doing away with the lame celebrity appearances that dogged the last few seasons
More focused around the boys and their exploits, which was great to see finally.
Stopped the season long changing of the park into a retirement home,bar etc etc.
Managed to cope well with the loss of Lucy and J-Roc
Overall, some really positive improvements, I wasn’t utterly disappointed as some people seem to be.
Bad Points -
Much more mockumentary needed, I cant say this enough. You can’t change the basic format of the show and expect it to remain funny.
Ricky is still uber aggressive and hyper stupid. This just doesn’t work. It’s killing the character to the extent that I fast forward through his scenes. Bubbles needs to tone it down too, get back to season 1-2 type Bubbles where I believe he was at his funniest.
Im not sure I like the season long ‘one big caper’ the endless focus on creating the energy reducing weed drink was boring after a while. I think episode long storylines work best, continually changing the scam the boys are involved in keeps it fresher (though I concede they’d have to start hiring more writers to come up with 10 storyline per season)
Still too americanised and tailored to the Netflix audience. I miss the subtle Canadian humour. For example, I really liked the gag (in episode 1 I think??) where Ricky is being interviewed about getting his life together and then they cut scene to him smoking week from some vegetable pipe he has made. Really great stuff. Conversely, Ricky lying on a table screaming getting his ball sack glued back together, wasn’t really funny at all.
Why does everyone have to have a business?? What was the point of that phone repair shop? The Roc Pile could have been used to far better end in season 11, the phone shop was like a weight around their neck.
That Star Wars scene was overdone to the point it was cringeworthy.
The stage props still look over egged and unrealistic. The greatest bits of TPB are filmed in just a plain old trailer park, you don’t need the piles of garbage and broken patio furniture piled up everywhere. The part in (season 3 I think?) where Ricky is found lying on the road passed out (link below) is a classic and hugely minimal prop wise, and works all the better for it. Get rid of the old school bus, get rid of the old shitty sofas lying about. It adds very little. Go back to basics.https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XM-7JOeC4ko
Overall Season 11 was OK but still not one I’m likely to re-watch anytime soon. I’ll certainly keep going and tune in for season 12 as it is getting slightly better each time.