)Seemed like a prime opportunity for Bubbles, what with running his own business and having a whip to get around in. And sparks immediately flew between Ricky and that hockey mom. Right away I was like Oh! Here's the new Lucy, but she just disappeared and never came back, much like the hot blonde pharmacist in season 8.

So nice to see Barb back to her old self! They need to do the same with Sam. It's been over 2 seasons since he's been regular old caveman Sam and I'm ready for him to be reset to normal. I did like how you could still partially see the word Denture underneath Botox on the front of his business, though.

Biggest gut buster of the season for me was when Randy used greasy pictures to blackmail Ted into taking him through the drive-thru at the King. I liked the blue cellophane he wore to enable him to don shirts, too. Overall, though, Randy was a little too dialed up this year for me. Kinda like season 7 Bubs, almost.

Of course, J Roc is irreplaceable, though it was good to see T and the Rocpile still on their hustle. The cellphone business was a natural fit. I would have liked to have seen more T. Still want to see him and Sara hook up. Not enough Sara, either. I did like her and Bubbles having a heart to heart in his shed.

No sappy music this season. I missed that. Every season should have a heartfelt moment or two with the sappy music.

John Dunsworth was hands down the best actor on the show again, this season. Totally disagree with Mr. Rhoden here. Lahey really grew as a person this season, and they've never made him so sympathetic. Loved him trying to keep Randy from going down the same vengeful road as him. For the first time they showed him contented being sober, and I was actually hoping he wouldn't relapse. I know I'm in the minority here, cause JD can play drunk like no other, but I want to see Lahey achieve long term sobriety. Have the season end with him getting a one or two year token from AA and maybe they can get Ellen Page to make a surprise cameo as Barb convinces Trina to be a part of her dad's life again. It was a nice touch when Lahey said he already had one child who wouldn't be in his life anymore, and that would have been a good time to throw in the sappy music. Remember how season 6 ended without anybody going to jail, and it was like a breath of fresh air, how things worked out alright? I would like to see the same thing with Lahey's alcoholism.

They gave a realistic and compelling reason for him to fall off the wagon, though - Tammy mindfucked him just like she did Ray. He was carrying around all this guilt and shame thinking he was Ricky's dad and discovered it was all a lie and he suffered through all that for nothing. And alcoholics usually go right back to being just as bad as they were when they relapse. I felt it was harder to buy Lahey's moderate drinking in season 10 than his Dr. Jekyl and Mr. Hyde transformation in season 11.

George Green was awesome this year, as a cock nozzle supreme. Man, it was fun to hate on him! Ever since him and Ted tried to kill Lahey, Randy and Phil I haven't looked at them the same. Fuck those guys! It really bothered me how Lahey worked with him in season 8 and how Lucy, Trinity and the baby stayed with him after that, so it was great to see him as a straight up villain. Don't ever care he somehow made police chief since the Sunnyvale police being stupid and corrupt is a basic conceit of the show. I knew he would get his in the end and sure enough he did.

And I guess we'll get to see Ted as police chief next year. That should be fun, too, and I hope he goes down in the end, too. I wouldn't mind seeing Private Dancer as a cop next season, too, maybe just in a smaller role. They made the right call giving him a season off, but I like him as a Cyrus type adversary who just pops up here and there. A little of him goes a long way.

Glad to see Candy gone and I hope she's gone for good. Still bugs me they gave her the same name as Julian's awesome girlfriend in season one.

So, uh, how did Ricky rent out that whole hockey rink for weeks on end? That was the one thing that really bugged me plot wise. The local hockey rink was a very hot ticket when I was growing up. Some kids I knew in high school used to rent it for an hour or two and it was always in the wee hours cause that was the only time they could get it. It wouldn't have taken much screen time to better explain it either. Part of the building was closed for renovations and Ricky had a deal with the janitor or something. Maybe they were growing in some other part of the building. Guess it had to be in the rink itself though, as some kind of Canadian sight gag.

I wasn't sure how I felt about the Empire Strikes Back scene. If Lahey really was Ricky's dad it would have seemed lazy and cheating the moment but since he's not I guess that's okay. So have both those guys seen that movie way too many times like me and it's so ingrained they didn't even realize they were acting it out? It was funny how quickly Ricky adjusted to being Lahey's "son", too. Kind of reminded me of when he was temporary relief assistant park supervisor, only this time Lahey wasn't being a dick to him at all. My theory as to who Ricky's dad really is? (Stop reading it you don't wanna know) I think Ricky and Julian will be revealed to be half-brothers, sharing the same father. And I'm guessing that dad will be Reggie at the scrapyard.

Alright, that's enough brain thinkings from me I guess. I hope I didn't ramble on too long, but whatever, nobody made you sit and read it. Here's looking at Season 12

Lemme try again here...