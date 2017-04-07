« previous next »
Author Topic: Overall Season 11 Discussion  (Read 1969 times)

shake

Overall Season 11 Discussion
« on: Apr 07, 2017, 08:57 AM »
Unfortunately the Org was down for a few days, sorry if people didn't get to post their comments in the Episode threads.

Reminder:  If you haven't seen the whole season yet there will be spoilers in the thread!

Overall I think it was the best of the Netflix era seasons.  I think it was less over the top and relied more just on the characters than the other Netflix, and even some non-Netflix seasons.  For one thing there were no puppets :)  I am glad to see Bubbles got his "give us a kissy" bit in with the lobster, that was my favorite Conky bit.  I thought that Ricky nut injury was kind of gross and over the top but other than that I was happy with the season.

It was great to see Nathan MacKinnon show off his hockey skills!

So all those people that were freaking out that Julian was gone can relax now.  I can't believe that some people thought he'd be gone for good, or even a little while.  I wonder how the pouching lobster angle will play in the Maritimes, that is a real taboo!

Yeah I always thought the Lahey being Ricky's father thing made no sense.  If Lahey really thought he was his father why wouldn't he have been more helpful to him, rather than trying to ruin his life all the time.  Also why would he let those women blackmail him last season. (I thought that storyline and the stuff they did with Randy was WAY over the top).  With Ray's recent death and Ricky's mother long out of the picture you'd think he would have wanted to tell Ricky himself if he thought he was his father.

I thought the Sam botox face was funny.  Also I was happy to see Cape Breton mentioned so often, Lahey even had a Cape Breton flag in his place for some reason.  J ROC was my favorite character but I still managed to enjoy this season without him.
« Last Edit: Apr 07, 2017, 09:19 AM by shake »
jtotheROCfan

Re: Overall Season 11 Discussion
« Reply #1 on: Apr 09, 2017, 05:07 AM »
Agree, i really liked the Lobster scene, it seemed like he ad-libbed that scene,it didn't seem scripted like so much of it? it flowed really well and was genuinely funny.

Anyway, here goes...

I think the boys have upped their game somewhat, some definite improvements this season but still a way to go.  I may go as far as to say that they have taken some of the feeback from here and Fb onboard??

Good points –
More mockumentary based like the old episodes, a definite plus.

Largely doing away with the lame celebrity appearances that dogged the last few seasons

More focused around the boys and their exploits, which was great to see finally.

Stopped the season long changing of the park into a retirement home,bar etc etc.

Managed to cope well with the loss of Lucy and J-Roc

Overall, some really positive improvements, I wasn’t utterly disappointed as some people seem to be.

Bad Points -
Much more mockumentary needed, I cant say this enough. You can’t change the basic format of the show and expect it to remain funny.

Ricky is still uber aggressive and hyper stupid. This just doesn’t work. It’s killing the character to the extent that I fast forward through his scenes. Bubbles needs to tone it down too, get back to season 1-2 type Bubbles where I believe he was at his funniest.

Im not sure I like the season long ‘one big caper’ the endless focus on creating the energy reducing weed drink was boring after a while. I think episode long storylines work best, continually changing the scam the boys are involved in keeps it fresher (though I concede they’d have to start hiring more writers to come up with 10 storyline per season)

Still too americanised and tailored to the Netflix audience. I miss the subtle Canadian humour. For example, I really liked the gag  (in episode 1 I think??) where Ricky is being interviewed about getting his life together and then they cut scene to him smoking week from some vegetable pipe he has made. Really great stuff. Conversely, Ricky lying on a table screaming getting his ball sack glued back together, wasn’t really funny at all.

Why does everyone have to have a business?? What was the point of that phone repair shop? The Roc Pile could have been used to far better end in season 11, the phone shop was like a weight around their neck.

That Star Wars scene was overdone to the point it was cringeworthy. 

The stage props  still look over egged and unrealistic. The greatest bits of TPB are filmed in just a plain old trailer park, you don’t need the piles of garbage and broken patio furniture piled up everywhere. The part in (season 3 I think?)  where Ricky is found lying on the road passed out (link below) is a classic and hugely minimal prop wise, and works all the better for it. Get rid of the old school bus, get rid of the old shitty sofas lying about. It adds very little. Go back to basics.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XM-7JOeC4ko

Overall Season 11 was OK but still not one I’m likely to re-watch anytime soon.  I’ll certainly keep going and tune in for season 12 as it is getting slightly better each time.
Elle

Re: Overall Season 11 Discussion
« Reply #2 on: Apr 16, 2017, 03:39 PM »
I loved the Season.  I am hoping in Season 12 they will have Lahey and Ricky get an actual DNA test proving Lahey is Ricky's father. Sam having mixed up the blood samples .   Maybe have Ricky's mother Tammy show up out of the blue after all these years and maybe she is related to Barb and Barb knew along where she was. I don't know.   I would like to see Lucy back.  Maybe have her having plastic surgery and making it big in LA  as an actress/model or something.  Lucy returns to  Sunnyvale only to take Trinity and little Mo back to LA.  Bring back J-roc as well.

Only my thoughts.  I am so looking forward to Season 12.   I have started to re-watch Season 1 to 11 again LOL.   Love the trailer park boys.   It is my favorite Canadian show.
fletcherrhoden

Re: Overall Season 11 Discussion
« Reply #3 on: Apr 27, 2017, 08:39 PM »
Now that I've watched S11 a few times:
First, I don't hate the Netflix seasons as much as a lot of the TPB army seems to.  I think after seven seasons and so many movies and specials, they had to start switching things up.  TPB always did this, from shuffling the authority from Lahey to Randy to Ricky, etc to introducing new elements, like puppets and lions and rock stars.  Change is vital to the TPB ethos.
Second, I didn't hate the celebs in the last season -- Snoop Dogg has never been better.
That being said, I thought S11 was good, very good, but not altogether better than previous seasons.  I just like having the boys around.
Third, I was glad several rumors, such as the reign of the bottle kids or the entry of Dice Clay, didn't pan out -- those were just the whispering winds of shit!
HOWEVER I will say this: They've jumped the shark with the venerable Jim Lahey.  This amazing character has been all over the map during his run in the TPB canon.  He's been an authoritarian, then a drunk, then a sober playing a drunk, then a psychotic, then a sane drunk playing sober.  He's been supervisor, assistant supervisor, out of the park, back in the park.  He's had a stroke, been on cocaine, freaked out and left the country.  He's been on the force and off, then back on and then off again!  He's been a loving father / mentor and a benign babysitter.  This season he was a sympathetic authority but not the antagonist (Randy's job this season) but wound up, as in the last few seasons, with the same trajectory: He starts off the season as a reasonable sober man and winds up a drunk lunatic.  Seems to me every season since 5 has followed this Lahey trajectory, though I'm not bothering to go back and research it.  The point is the same.  They've hit a dead-end on Jiim Lahey.  He's been everywhere and back again.  But change is what makes TPB vital, and they need to find some way to change Lahey and still keep him relevant.  I also missed J to the ROC, but I have to admit I did not miss Lucy at all.  I wasn't impressed with the fake new Lucy they tried to shoe-horn into that hockey mom role, but,  y'know, whatever.  Glad to see Leslie Dancer sitting this season out, but I thought Sam Losco was done too -- he seems like a relic in that role, and he just performs the same story function (the boys' personal medic) over and over again.  I repeat, CHANGE IS GOOD.
moncton velvet smooth

Re: Overall Season 11 Discussion
« Reply #4 on: Apr 29, 2017, 09:21 PM »
  I thought season 11 was pretty good but not great. I'd put it slightly ahead of season 8, which it reminded me of in a lot of ways. They promised back to basics and that's what it was. Lots of callbacks, too. Bubbles trying the whole Jim bit, Ricky threatening to move to Toronto and become a street person, Mo shooting Ricky in the nutsack reminded me of his mom shooting Ricky in the bum when she was just a young 'un...
   I loved the scene where Mo actually shot Ricky, but there was too much grossness about Ricky's blurred out junk all hanging out after that.
   I agree with the people who were bitching about Ricky being too big of an asshole this season, but when you think about it, it makes sense. Lucy left, actually moved far away from Sunnyvale, he got shot in a place no man ever wants to take a slug and he was dealing with the mind fuckery of Lahey being his dad... even though, thank fuck, Lahey doesn't seem to be Ricky's father after all. I mean, they could probably reveal Julian secretly changed the evidence before him and Bubs went to the hospital, but why wouldn't he make it look like Ray was Ricky's dad like we all thought for so many seasons? At any rate, I hope Ricky is a bit less mean next season. Loved him tricking the cops this year though. Top form for those bits.
   Julian was really good this year. JP seemed very at ease in front of the camera. He's basically a straight man, but sometimes he can seem a little too stiff.
   Bubbles was slightly too hammy. People always pine for season 1 and 2 Bubbles to return, but that's never going to happen. It makes sense that the Boys would have drawn him out of his shell and there's no going back in. I used to hate showing newbs the first couple seasons of TPB and them asking if Bubbles was retarded. Subsequent seasons don't seem to get that reaction. I like seasons 3 through 6 Bubbles the best myself. They took the character a little too over the top in season 7. Loved his goofy little truck this year, and that bit where he tried to use it to open Julian's storage container, I could see a mile away how that would end up but it made me howl with laughter anyway.
   That storage container abode was great. Here in Detroit it's a growing trend to convert those into living spaces. Jules needs to go next level and cut some windows and a proper door into that bitch. Maybe get a honey to shack up with him, a least for a night or two.
   Bummer none of the Boys had love interests this season. (I'm not counting Julian and Barb since that clearly seems to be a business arrangement to him!
moncton velvet smooth

Re: Overall Season 11 Discussion
« Reply #5 on: Apr 29, 2017, 09:46 PM »
)Seemed like a prime opportunity for Bubbles, what with running his own business and having a whip to get around in. And sparks immediately flew between Ricky and that hockey mom. Right away I was like Oh! Here's the new Lucy, but she just disappeared and never came back, much like the hot blonde pharmacist in season 8.
  So nice to see Barb back to her old self! They need to do the same with Sam. It's been over 2 seasons since he's been regular old caveman Sam and I'm ready for him to be reset to normal. I did like how you could still partially see the word Denture underneath Botox on the front of his business, though.
  Biggest gut buster of the season for me was when Randy used greasy pictures to blackmail Ted into taking him through the drive-thru at the King. I liked the blue cellophane he wore to enable him to don shirts, too. Overall, though, Randy was a little too dialed up this year for me. Kinda like season 7 Bubs, almost.
  Of course, J Roc is irreplaceable, though it was good to see T and the Rocpile still on their hustle. The cellphone business was a natural fit. I would have liked to have seen more T. Still want to see him and Sara hook up. Not enough Sara, either. I did like her and Bubbles having a heart to heart in his shed.
   No sappy music this season. I missed that. Every season should have a heartfelt moment or two with the sappy music.
  John Dunsworth was hands down the best actor on the show again, this season. Totally disagree with Mr. Rhoden here. Lahey really grew as a person this season, and they've never made him so sympathetic. Loved him trying to keep Randy from going down the same vengeful road as him. For the first time they showed him contented being sober, and I was actually hoping he wouldn't relapse. I know I'm in the minority here, cause JD can play drunk like no other, but I want to see Lahey achieve long term sobriety. Have the season end with him getting a one or two year token from AA and maybe they can get Ellen Page to make a surprise cameo as Barb convinces Trina to be a part of her dad's life again. It was a nice touch when Lahey said he already had one child who wouldn't be in his life anymore, and that would have been a good time to throw in the sappy music. Remember how season 6 ended without anybody going to jail, and it was like a breath of fresh air, how things worked out alright? I would like to see the same thing with Lahey's alcoholism.
   They gave a realistic and compelling reason for him to fall off the wagon, though - Tammy mindfucked him just like she did Ray. He was carrying around all this guilt and shame thinking he was Ricky's dad and discovered it was all a lie and he suffered through all that for nothing. And alcoholics usually go right back to being just as bad as they were when they relapse. I felt it was harder to buy Lahey's moderate drinking in season 10 than his Dr. Jekyl and Mr. Hyde transformation in season 11.
   George Green was awesome this year, as a cock nozzle supreme. Man, it was fun to hate on him! Ever since him and Ted tried to kill Lahey, Randy and Phil I haven't looked at them the same. Fuck those guys! It really bothered me how Lahey worked with him in season 8 and how Lucy, Trinity and the baby stayed with him after that, so it was great to see him as a straight up villain. Don't ever care he somehow made police chief since the Sunnyvale police being stupid and corrupt is a basic conceit of the show. I knew he would get his in the end and sure enough he did.
  And I guess we'll get to see Ted as police chief next year. That should be fun, too, and I hope he goes down in the end, too. I wouldn't mind seeing Private Dancer as a cop next season, too, maybe just in a smaller role. They made the right call giving him a season off, but I like him as a Cyrus type adversary who just pops up here and there. A little of him goes a long way.
   Glad to see Candy gone and I hope she's gone for good. Still bugs me they gave her the same name as Julian's awesome girlfriend in season one.
    So,  uh, how did Ricky rent out that whole hockey rink for weeks on end? That was the one thing that really bugged me plot wise. The local hockey rink was a very hot ticket when I was growing up. Some kids I knew in high school used to rent it for an hour or two and it was always in the wee hours cause that was the only time they could get it. It wouldn't have taken much screen time to better explain it either. Part of the building was closed for renovations and Ricky had a deal with the janitor or something. Maybe they were growing in some other part of the building. Guess it had to be in the rink itself though, as some kind of Canadian sight gag.
   I wasn't sure how I felt about the Empire Strikes Back scene. If Lahey really was Ricky's dad it would have seemed lazy and cheating the moment but since he's not I guess that's okay. So have both those guys seen that movie way too many times like me and it's so ingrained they didn't even realize they were acting it out? It was funny how quickly Ricky adjusted to being Lahey's "son", too. Kind of reminded me of when he was temporary relief assistant park supervisor, only this time Lahey wasn't being a dick to him at all. My theory as to who Ricky's dad really is? (Stop reading it you don't wanna know)  I think Ricky and Julian will be revealed to be half-brothers, sharing the same father. And I'm guessing that dad will be Reggie at the scrapyard.
  Alright, that's enough brain thinkings from me I guess. I hope I didn't ramble on too long, but whatever, nobody made you sit and read it. Here's looking at Season 12
Lemme try again here...
« Last Edit: Apr 30, 2017, 02:26 AM by moncton velvet smooth »
moncton velvet smooth

Re: Overall Season 11 Discussion
« Reply #6 on: Apr 29, 2017, 10:05 PM »
One last thing - Sammy OG, you're saying cuz too many times!  Like, one or two cuzes is cool, but like 80 or 90 cuzes, maan ??
gabety

Re: Overall Season 11 Discussion
« Reply #7 on: Jun 06, 2017, 09:46 PM »
You mention Dunsworth being a great actor, we saw his Randy and Lahey show in February this year.  I stood in the meet and greet and watched him turn from John Dunsworth to Mr Lahey for my sons video selfie in a heart beat.  It was unbelievable, the man is a pro.  Pat was cool too.   
iamwhatiseem

Re: Overall Season 11 Discussion
« Reply #8 on: Jun 15, 2017, 01:55 PM »
Honestly guys, it is a struggle to say the least to watch this season without fast forwarding through scenes. I have FF'd through half of some of the episodes.
  As others have said - Wells has turned Ricky's character into a parody of himself...enough is enough with the overacting. It is downright clownish.
 At least Barb is Barb now.
And I completely agree with the comment above about getting back to the mocumentary style. That was a HUGE part of what made TPB...TPB.
GET BACK TO IT!!

  Right now, honestly Bubbles to me is the only thing that has kept me marginally watching the show. And I am clearly not alone...just look at the lack of comments in these "Season 11 Episode" threads. No comments except here.
Sad.

Most (if not all) of my fellow TPB fans have completely stopped watching. I don't know how they are even hanging on to be honest.
« Last Edit: Jun 15, 2017, 01:57 PM by iamwhatiseem »
shake

Re: Overall Season 11 Discussion
« Reply #9 on: Jun 15, 2017, 02:35 PM »
To be fair the Org site was down a few days after the season started, so if people did want to post in the ep threads they would not have been able.  By the time it came back up most people would have watched the whole season and saved their comments for the season thread, I know that is what happened in my case.

Also now that it is on Netflix a lot of people binge watch the eps, it is not like in the old days when you would watch one ep then wait a week to see the next one.
jtotheROCfan

Re: Overall Season 11 Discussion
« Reply #10 on: Jul 19, 2017, 12:49 PM »
Iamwhatiseem- I agree, it's hard going at times but I think there's still life in her yet! There is still some great talent in the TPB cast, but withought Clattenburg calibre writing and direction, a lot  of it is falling flat on its face. #bringbackclattenburg
themanmachine73

Re: Overall Season 11 Discussion
« Reply #11 on: Jul 24, 2017, 10:27 AM »
I haven't stopped watching the show.  I thought this season was great.  I am not sure what is with fans jumping ship all of a sudden, but it is what it is.

Now here's my two cents:

People wishing for Clattenburg/Torrens/Barrie Dunn/Lucy, et al. to come back, well, guess what? They're not coming back, they've clearly moved onto other projects.  I know everyone wants them to return, but let's be real here, they are done with TPB, and I wish them nothing but the best.

I'm just tired of all the fans complaining about this show, from the writing to the acting and everything in between.  A lot of fans need to seriously get over it and themselves.  No one is going to love everything about this, past or future seasons, but  considering a few years ago, the revival wasn't even a possibility, I am thankful that they brought it back.

I am not "fangirling," stroking their egos (not that they need it) or kissing their asses (I don't need to), I am just one of those people that appreciates all the hard work that goes into even making a season.  I know it's hard enough with the job I have to do every day, I could not begin to imagine how much harder it is for them to write this show plus the million other things they have going on...although the weed helps, I guess.

I get it.  A lot of fans are not happy with this season, but, speaking for myself, I thought it was great.  I won't complain about something that they didn't have to do for any of us. The saddest day in my life?  When there are no more seasons, because the truth is, nothing lasts forever, so enjoy this show while we have it.
 
jtotheROCfan

Re: Overall Season 11 Discussion
« Reply #12 on: Jul 25, 2017, 02:48 AM »
I take on board what you are saying but disagree.  The spirit of an Overall Season 11 Discussion is to make some sort of (friendly) critique of the season, rather than telling people they need to “get over it and themselves” simply because they have an opinion.
You will of course noticed that people have been posting their likes AND dislikes about the season, therefore contributing to the narrative. So I would suggest that you are ‘fanboying’ to an extent, as your post gives no detail of why you like the season other than some sycophantic comments on how you appreciate their hard work and are apparently eternally grateful that they are obliging you with another season?!
themanmachine73

Re: Overall Season 11 Discussion
« Reply #13 on: Jul 25, 2017, 11:38 AM »
Quote from: jtotheROCfan on Jul 25, 2017, 02:48 AM
I take on board what you are saying but disagree.  The spirit of an Overall Season 11 Discussion is to make some sort of (friendly) critique of the season, rather than telling people they need to “get over it and themselves” simply because they have an opinion.
You will of course noticed that people have been posting their likes AND dislikes about the season, therefore contributing to the narrative. So I would suggest that you are ‘fanboying’ to an extent, as your post gives no detail of why you like the season other than some sycophantic comments on how you appreciate their hard work and are apparently eternally grateful that they are obliging you with another season?!

First of all, I am NOT a boy, nor am I "fanboying" to any extent, so try the fuck again.  Second, I gave an opinion, just like everyone else did, about something that bothered me as a fellow fan.  I don't have to explain why I liked the season to you or anyone else on this board, so let's just cut the bullshit on the "sycophant" comment, shall we?!  It's not sycophantic to give praise or appreciation where it's due, which is what I did.  And I do think some fans should get over themselves bitching about what they did or didn't like about the season. They ain't changing shit no matter what we say, so why bother?

But like I said, that is just my opinion, and every time I express it, I get people getting pissed off with me.  I'm done with this and this board.  I'm over the fandom and all that comes with it.  I'll celebrate TPB in my own way.  PEACE!
