« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down
Share this topic on Del.icio.usShare this topic on FacebookShare this topic on MySpaceShare this topic on StumbleUponShare this topic on TwitterShare this topic on Google buzz

Author Topic: Stuff I'd like to see in season 11  (Read 278 times)

0 Members and 1 Guest are viewing this topic.

Officer Dick Lock

  • *
  • Posts: 17
  • Gender: Male
  • Location: Samsquanchewan
  • Joined:Aug 2009
    • Offline
Stuff I'd like to see in season 11
« on: Jan 15, 2017, 09:53 AM »
If season 11 is the last one, I'd like to see a family theme for the boys. While Julian is out of the park, maybe he finds Tammy and brings her back. Bubbles' parents finally come back (or at least one of them) and explain what happened. And I really liked the scene where Julian was wiping the counter listening to J-Roc and Flurry talking. It would be cool if he followed a similar story as J-Roc, where Candy (the girl from the bank in season 1 or 2) shows up with his kid, a few years older than Flurry. That or he finds his dad.

And of course, the Lahey being Ricky's dad thing being explained.
Logged
Ricky, what in the name of the Easter Bunny's fluffy white cock are you doing firing toasters at me?

Follow @funnyTPBquotes on twitter

Officer Dick Lock

  • *
  • Posts: 17
  • Gender: Male
  • Location: Samsquanchewan
  • Joined:Aug 2009
    • Offline
Re: Stuff I'd like to see in season 11
« Reply #1 on: Jan 16, 2017, 01:59 AM »
Another looming question is who ends up with the park. I really hate what they've turned Barb into. And yet something feels wrong with the boys owning the park. Maybe Barb should sell it to Sarah, or Trinity.
Logged
Ricky, what in the name of the Easter Bunny's fluffy white cock are you doing firing toasters at me?

Follow @funnyTPBquotes on twitter
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 