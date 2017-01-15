If season 11 is the last one, I'd like to see a family theme for the boys. While Julian is out of the park, maybe he finds Tammy and brings her back. Bubbles' parents finally come back (or at least one of them) and explain what happened. And I really liked the scene where Julian was wiping the counter listening to J-Roc and Flurry talking. It would be cool if he followed a similar story as J-Roc, where Candy (the girl from the bank in season 1 or 2) shows up with his kid, a few years older than Flurry. That or he finds his dad.



And of course, the Lahey being Ricky's dad thing being explained.