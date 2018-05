Just signed up for Swearnet and thought I would pop over here but it has been months since anyone has posted and after watching some videos on Swearnet it is a be sad. Looks like they had a lot of great ideas to start with but here it is 3 years later and not much has happened, also they finished season 11 like 8-10 months ago so why isn't it up on Netflix yet, is TPB dying. Love the show and the boys so I would hate to see it end.