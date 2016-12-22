« previous next »
What exactly does Randy say?

Yvanhoe

  • Posts: 2
  • Joined:Dec 2016
What exactly does Randy say?
« on: Dec 22, 2016, 08:35 PM »
Howdy folks! Here's a little quiz for you! =)

I have a small problem translating the fourth episode in season 2 (A dope trailer is no place for a kitty).

Namely, at 15.30 minutes into the episode I can clearly hear Randy say "we'll make Sam Dorothy", whereas in quotes on the internet and in the captions on the DVD it goes either "well, that would make Sam Dorothy" (on the internet) or "well that makes Sam Dorothy" (official captions, no "would" there).

I do doubt that I have such a sharp ear for hearing it where somebody else thinks (or hears) differently, for I am not a native speaker, but the darn thing bothers me, and I've decided not to go with the flow, but rather seek an advice from more competent listeners.

Could one of you, nice gentlemen, make things final for me? I, for one, think that the idea of making Sam Dorothy is much funnier than a simple stating of a fact, don't you? It has some jail bouquet to it, some inmate flavour, I dare say =))

Best Regards!
shake

  • Posts: 9748
  • Gender: Male
  • Location: Cape Bretoner now living in Ottawa
  • Joined:Jun 2004
Re: What exactly does Randy say?
« Reply #1 on: Dec 23, 2016, 07:47 AM »
Lahey: "I warned Losco about litter. He doesn't realize what he's up against. He's about to enter the shit tornado to Oz."
Randy: "That would make Sam Dorothy, right Mr Lahey?"


Lahey's quote is a reference to the Wizard of Oz.  Dorothy is the name of the main character in that movie, a tornado took her to the land of Oz, so Randy is saying Sam would be like Dorothy if that happened.
Yvanhoe

  • Posts: 2
  • Joined:Dec 2016
Re: What exactly does Randy say?
« Reply #2 on: Dec 23, 2016, 10:06 AM »
THX, shake! I do know precisely who Dorothy is, thank you very much. The question is - why is it funny? Is  it funny altogether? Is it actually a joke? Or is it just a line that has nothing to do with humour? So, Randy called Sam a girl - no big deal - that's all there is to it? It's not all that funny. I thought for some reason that he had an intention to MAKE Sam Dorothy with Lahey. So to say bum him, rape him like in prison, and thus MAKE him a girl (considering Randy and Lahey are gay)  ))
