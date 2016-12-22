Howdy folks! Here's a little quiz for you! =)



I have a small problem translating the fourth episode in season 2 (A dope trailer is no place for a kitty).



Namely, at 15.30 minutes into the episode I can clearly hear Randy say "we'll make Sam Dorothy", whereas in quotes on the internet and in the captions on the DVD it goes either "well, that would make Sam Dorothy" (on the internet) or "well that makes Sam Dorothy" (official captions, no "would" there).



I do doubt that I have such a sharp ear for hearing it where somebody else thinks (or hears) differently, for I am not a native speaker, but the darn thing bothers me, and I've decided not to go with the flow, but rather seek an advice from more competent listeners.



Could one of you, nice gentlemen, make things final for me? I, for one, think that the idea of making Sam Dorothy is much funnier than a simple stating of a fact, don't you? It has some jail bouquet to it, some inmate flavour, I dare say =))



Best Regards!