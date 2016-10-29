I didn't see a thread for the TPB PodCASH -- I hope this isn't the wrong spot for that. Anybody have thoughts on the PodCASH? I watch it, and it's kind of growing on me, but I feel it's definitely a side project. A clever one though, and a nice way to see the boys between seasons of the show. Some of the guests have been a little lame though -- I thought Tom Arnold was a good guest as he has lots of Hollywood stories and he's better at telling those than he is at acting by far. He should (hire me to ghost)write his memoirs. But they need better guests (Tommy Chong, anyone?) I'd like to see fewer weird internet facts segments and more of Ricky's physical business. Jullian is always grumpy as fuck in the PodCASH, but he really needs that sensitive side to come out every now and then. Call me, boys, and we'll work up a few new segments for the PodCASH!



Anybody else have any thoughts on the TPB PodCASH?