Author Topic: TPB Out of the Park : Europe  (Read 2451 times)

jtotheROCfan

  Posts: 9
  Joined:Apr 2016
TPB Out of the Park : Europe
« on: Oct 28, 2016, 04:38 AM »
Just started watching this, so disappointing. Fucking stealing underpants and dressing up in lederhosen doing a 'chicken dance'?? Is this what passes for funny at TPB HQ these days?

This is the bottom of the barrel, one or two laughs per episode in season 10 but now zero in this.

What happened boys? What the fuck happened?
pillsbandy_doughboy

  Posts: 4
  Joined:Jan 2013
Re: TPB Out of the Park : Europe
« Reply #1 on: Oct 28, 2016, 07:17 AM »
I haven't watched it yet. My expectations have been so low for so long, I don't really get disappointed any more. That being said, I actually thought season 10 was a drastic improvement over 8 and 9. I'm just glad we have the original 7 seasons and the other Clattenburg material.
fletcherrhoden

  Posts: 264
  Joined:Jul 2012
    Fletcher Rhoden
Re: TPB Out of the Park : Europe
« Reply #2 on: Oct 29, 2016, 01:55 AM »
I LIKE THE NETFLIX SEASONS, and I'm even warming up to the podcasts.  I haven't seen this show but I'm looking forward to a nice, long binge.  Hope they didn't fuck'er good.
jtotheROCfan

  Posts: 9
  Joined:Apr 2016
Re: TPB Out of the Park : Europe
« Reply #3 on: Oct 29, 2016, 09:41 AM »
The only positive spin I could put on it is that they seem to have moved back towards the mocumentary style. At least they've taken SOME feedback onboard. Still, its excruciating to watch, so forced and scripted. The gags are all dog shit, it's like someone's Dad wrote them.

I mean, did Mike Smith and Rob Wells wake up one morning and suddenly forget how they portrayed their characters through 7 fucking seasons? It's as if they went "So!, we understand why our characters were so hugely popular and got everyone hooked on the show, buuut....Come Monday morning we're going to fuck it all up change how we do it!! Ricky is going to be uber-aggressive and shout a lot more, as for Bubbles -goodbye nice caring vulnerable character that balances the group -hello another annoying shouty guy!!"
« Last Edit: Oct 29, 2016, 10:51 AM by jtotheROCfan »
pillsbandy_doughboy

  Posts: 4
  Joined:Jan 2013
Re: TPB Out of the Park : Europe
« Reply #4 on: Oct 30, 2016, 03:36 PM »
Quote from: jtotheROCfan on Oct 29, 2016, 09:41 AM
Ricky is going to be uber-aggressive and shout a lot more, as for Bubbles -goodbye nice caring vulnerable character that balances the group -hello another annoying shouty guy!!"

There's no one to reign them in. Their characters used to be so nuanced and relatable. The show has become basically another incarnation of The Drunk and on Drugs Happy Funtime Hour, only worse. Too silly, too outrageous, too lazy. Just like the SwearNet shit.
fletcherrhoden

  Posts: 264
  Joined:Jul 2012
    Fletcher Rhoden
Re: TPB Out of the Park : Europe
« Reply #5 on: Oct 30, 2016, 04:29 PM »
OUT OF THE PARK is basically a rip-off of IDIOT ABROAD, and that's not a bad idea.  But it does fall pretty flat, I have to admit.  I laughed when they tried to eat the can of rancid fish, but the laughs are few and far between.  I like the fact that the boys are grabbing every production opportunity, and I don't blame them for trying, but the end result just isn't that great.  And putting Ricky in front of a green screen for his camera reports?  Why?  Did every one of his clips get destroyed and they had to reshoot back in Nova Scotia?  What the fuck, boys?  That green screen bullish is wack!
jtotheROCfan

  Posts: 9
  Joined:Apr 2016
Re: TPB Out of the Park : Europe
« Reply #6 on: Oct 31, 2016, 05:16 AM »
Totally agree. I wouldn't mind the spin offs, the podcasts and the continual merchandising etc, if the major product (TPB series) was on top form, but it's not. Far Far from it.

I'd rather see them concentrate their time and effort on making that watchable again, rather than roll out this endless stream of tepid, forgettable nonsense.
riverman

  Posts: 142
  Gender: Male
  Location: Memphis,Tn
  Joined:Mar 2011
Re: TPB Out of the Park : Europe
« Reply #7 on: Nov 02, 2016, 01:03 PM »
It appears that now that Mike is running things it is going down hill quick. He puts Bubbles in front of the others and it is more stupid than funny.
I think it is over.
Raveen420

  Posts: 86
  Gender: Male
  Location: Kitchener, Ontario
  Joined:May 2007
Re: TPB Out of the Park : Europe
« Reply #8 on: Nov 03, 2016, 07:45 AM »
Finally sat down and  watched all of this Out Of The Park: Europe thing yesterday.

Aside from a very few chuckles here and there I was left with deep feelings of "hmm is this it??" and "ok what was the point of all that??" when all things were said and done. Not to mention the format of the episodes got very repetitive and predictable super fast.

And what the fuck was the point of them going on and on for so long about how bad the rotting fish in a can stank??? Seeing Robb spitting, puking, and retching like that for so long was just gross...not funny.

Ah well, at least the Forsberg and Tikkanen cameos were cool.
chiknfingers

  Posts: 1
  Joined:Oct 2009
Re: TPB Out of the Park : Europe
« Reply #9 on: Nov 10, 2016, 08:29 PM »
I'm not sure what people expect. No professional producers or director. The boys are doing everything themselves, they own everything and they are gonna milk it until it's dead with live shows, netflix, etc. It's an act, like Gallagher, the Smothers Brothers, etc. They have rode this train for 15-16 years now, they've beaten it to death. As a fan since the beginning I'm just happy to see them putting out new stuff, but my expectations were neveer high after they started controlling everything
jtotheROCfan

  Posts: 9
  Joined:Apr 2016
Re: TPB Out of the Park : Europe
« Reply #10 on: Nov 14, 2016, 08:40 AM »
River man, Re Mike Smith running things, I suspect you may be right. If the State Of The Union videos on Swearnet are anything to go by, they're letting that fucking drunk clown do all the final editing while he's drinking his weight in red wine! No wonder the finished product is so shit!

I cant really get on board with this "I'm just happy to see them still producing" "well, what can you expect" - argument. I've heard it said elsewhere too, but for the money they're taking in now and the longstanding loyalty of the fans, I expect a whole lot more than what they've spewed up the last three seasons.
« Last Edit: Nov 14, 2016, 08:48 AM by jtotheROCfan »
pillsbandy_doughboy

  Posts: 4
  Joined:Jan 2013
Re: TPB Out of the Park : Europe
« Reply #11 on: Nov 14, 2016, 11:05 PM »
Yeah, during the early Swearnet days I went to bat for them pretty often. I just don't get why they haven't taken any of these complaints to heart when they have so many people rooting for them.
moncton velvet smooth

  Posts: 706
  Gender: Male
  Location: Detroit Broke as Fuck City, Baby!
  Joined:Aug 2011
Re: TPB Out of the Park : Europe
« Reply #12 on: Nov 23, 2016, 11:06 PM »
How about that show Black Jesus, huh? Shit's fucking genius!
fletcherrhoden

  Posts: 264
  Joined:Jul 2012
    Fletcher Rhoden
Re: TPB Out of the Park : Europe
« Reply #13 on: Dec 18, 2016, 02:21 AM »
I don't mind these lesser projects if Season 11 is good.  It's the series that really captures the heart of the Trailer Park Boys, to a lesser extent the movies, much much less the live shows and these Swearnet videos and OUT OF THE PARK.  Still, at a certain point, they're going to cheapen the brand.  Let's hope for a great S11!
shake

  Posts: 9766
  Gender: Male
  Location: Cape Bretoner now living in Ottawa
  Joined:Jun 2004
Re: TPB Out of the Park : Europe
« Reply #14 on: Apr 08, 2017, 09:49 PM »
I just started watching it now since I had to get Netflix to watch season 11.  I have to say I have liked it so far, they have been in London the whole, time and I am liking the dialogue.  They just met the monkey guy, it could get weird :)
moncton velvet smooth

  Posts: 706
  Gender: Male
  Location: Detroit Broke as Fuck City, Baby!
  Joined:Aug 2011
Re: TPB Out of the Park : Europe
« Reply #15 on: Apr 11, 2017, 12:59 AM »
  Well, I hooked up with Netflix to see season 11 and finally got around to watching Out of the Park, too. In the past I would have never waited that long to see a TPB project, but somehow I didn't have the bar set too high for this.
  Aaaand, it wasn't all that hot. I took several nights to get through it and probably won't watch it again. Not a whole lot of laughs. And I really got tired of them starving. Seems like they would find a way to make money beyond what stupid tasks the Swearnet dick give them. And seems like people would just give them food, liquor and dope. If season 2 comes to Detroit, I'm saying right here I will buy those fuckers food. They just need to go into the Traffic Jam at 511 W. Canfield and tell those bastards to put whatever they want on KJ's tab.
   That Swearnet guy sure was a cock, too. He was really good at it, but I half expected him to get knocked out, set up with a tranny hooker or some such other comeuppance.
   For once I was glad to see Sebastian Bach. He was actually really funny and the fact that wasn't even his boat was the kicker.
    I enjoyed Ricky being so mad/confused about the language barrier, too. Just didn't understand at all. I liked the various reworkings of the theme song, too, but overall not much of a fan of this spin-off.
   I'm giving season 11 a second watching and will weigh in with all my brain thinkings about that when I'm done
shake

  Posts: 9766
  Gender: Male
  Location: Cape Bretoner now living in Ottawa
  Joined:Jun 2004
Re: TPB Out of the Park : Europe
« Reply #16 on: Apr 11, 2017, 10:16 AM »
I watched it all and I have to agree with some of what you guys have said already.
Yes it is seemed ridiculous that Swearnet, who really is the boys, would make their TPB characters look like pussies for not throttling that Swearnet guy and taking his money, or just for the fun of it. He had it coming!  They also made themselves look like cunts with the pissing on the CSN guys' clothes and giving that troll thing a wedgy.  Of course though the characters not being likable anymore is nothing new.
 
All that aside I have to say overall I did enjoy it, even more than some of the later seasons.  I liked just watching the boys being the boys, no crazy arcs where Lahey is trying to kill them or whatever, I enjoyed watching them and was even interested in seeing what would happen next.

I agree seeing Forsberg and Tikkanen was cool.  I am just wondering though if Forsberg was always shooting from that distance why didn’t Ricky come out and cover the angles :)  I actually would have liked to hear more stories from Tikkanen, that Edmonton Oilers team was the great team of all-time!

I had seen the clips of Ricky retching and thought it was gross too, but when I saw it in the show I couldn’t help but laugh.  Also the karaoke scene where when Bubbles sang falsetto it freaked Ricky out since he thought Conky was taking over Bubbles, I loved that! I found several things funny, I enjoyed watching it.

I would like to see more stuff like this.  If they do need tasks to get the story going just have more reasonable, yet still funny tasks.  I agree the idea of them starving was silly.
« Last Edit: Apr 11, 2017, 01:57 PM by shake »
Freedom45

  Posts: 1
  Gender: Male
  Location: North Carolina
  Joined:May 2017
Re: TPB Out of the Park : Europe
« Reply #17 on: May 26, 2017, 08:23 PM »
I may be one of the few people that actually enjoy watching the boys in Europe, but there are a lot of odd turns that the series takes starting with the first episode when they have to follow this strange dude around and his monkey friend. At the same time it has some good qualities but i think only the true die hard fans are gonna actually find some enjoyment in this series and i hope they make another season. My suggestion for a season 2 is make this series tie to the original show and have this series consist of the boys doing crimes that require going to parts of Europe and have this show just be maybe for larger set crimes. This could risk taking some quality from the series but i believe it would make fans more happier to see that.
