I watched it all and I have to agree with some of what you guys have said already.Yes it is seemed ridiculous that Swearnet, who really is the boys, would make their TPB characters look like pussies for not throttling that Swearnet guy and taking his money, or just for the fun of it. He had it coming! They also made themselves look like cunts with the pissing on the CSN guys' clothes and giving that troll thing a wedgy. Of course though the characters not being likable anymore is nothing new.All that aside I have to say overall I did enjoy it, even more than some of the later seasons. I liked just watching the boys being the boys, no crazy arcs where Lahey is trying to kill them or whatever, I enjoyed watching them and was even interested in seeing what would happen next.I agree seeing Forsberg and Tikkanen was cool. I am just wondering though if Forsberg was always shooting from that distance why didn’t Ricky come out and cover the anglesI actually would have liked to hear more stories from Tikkanen, that Edmonton Oilers team was the great team of all-time!I had seen the clips of Ricky retching and thought it was gross too, but when I saw it in the show I couldn’t help but laugh. Also the karaoke scene where when Bubbles sang falsetto it freaked Ricky out since he thought Conky was taking over Bubbles, I loved that! I found several things funny, I enjoyed watching it.I would like to see more stuff like this. If they do need tasks to get the story going just have more reasonable, yet still funny tasks. I agree the idea of them starving was silly.