The only positive spin I could put on it is that they seem to have moved back towards the mocumentary style. At least they've taken SOME feedback onboard. Still, its excruciating to watch, so forced and scripted. The gags are all dog shit, it's like someone's Dad wrote them.



I mean, did Mike Smith and Rob Wells wake up one morning and suddenly forget how they portrayed their characters through 7 fucking seasons? It's as if they went "So!, we understand why our characters were so hugely popular and got everyone hooked on the show, buuut....Come Monday morning we're going to fuck it all up change how we do it!! Ricky is going to be uber-aggressive and shout a lot more, as for Bubbles -goodbye nice caring vulnerable character that balances the group -hello another annoying shouty guy!!"